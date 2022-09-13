Trust Co of Kansas Invests $220,000 in SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD)

Trust Co of Kansas acquired a new stake in SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD – Get Rating) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 1,218 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $220,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in GLD. HWG Holdings LP acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR Gold Shares in the fourth quarter valued at about $28,000. Life Planning Partners Inc purchased a new position in SPDR Gold Shares during the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. Rise Advisors LLC purchased a new position in SPDR Gold Shares during the 4th quarter valued at about $33,000. MCF Advisors LLC purchased a new position in SPDR Gold Shares during the 1st quarter valued at about $34,000. Finally, Worth Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in SPDR Gold Shares during the 1st quarter valued at about $36,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 40.89% of the company’s stock.

Get SPDR Gold Shares alerts:

SPDR Gold Shares Stock Performance

NYSEARCA:GLD traded down $1.84 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $158.79. 294,015 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,675,678. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $162.41 and its 200 day simple moving average is $171.61. SPDR Gold Shares has a 1 year low of $157.32 and a 1 year high of $193.30.

SPDR Gold Shares Profile

SPDR Gold Trust (the Trust) is an investment trust. The investment objective of the Trust is for the Shares to reflect the performance of the price of gold bullion, less the Trust’s expenses. The Trust’s business activity is the investment of gold. The Trust creates and redeems Shares from time to time, but in one or more Baskets (a Basket equals a block of 100,000 Shares).

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR Gold Shares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR Gold Shares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.