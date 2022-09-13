Trust Co of Kansas Sells 138 Shares of Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT)

Trust Co of Kansas lessened its stake in shares of Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT – Get Rating) by 0.5% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 25,672 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock after selling 138 shares during the quarter. Applied Materials accounts for about 1.8% of Trust Co of Kansas’ investment portfolio, making the stock its 21st largest position. Trust Co of Kansas’ holdings in Applied Materials were worth $3,384,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Applied Materials by 122.2% during the 1st quarter. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC now owns 26,198 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock valued at $3,453,000 after purchasing an additional 14,410 shares in the last quarter. River & Mercantile Asset Management LLP increased its holdings in Applied Materials by 1.0% during the 1st quarter. River & Mercantile Asset Management LLP now owns 98,339 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock valued at $12,950,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. increased its holdings in Applied Materials by 150.7% during the 1st quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 722 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock valued at $95,000 after purchasing an additional 434 shares in the last quarter. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd acquired a new stake in Applied Materials during the 1st quarter valued at $261,000. Finally, Eaton Vance Management increased its holdings in Applied Materials by 42.7% during the 1st quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 608,558 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock valued at $80,208,000 after purchasing an additional 181,954 shares in the last quarter. 74.99% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on AMAT shares. UBS Group dropped their price target on Applied Materials from $120.00 to $100.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, June 28th. StockNews.com cut Applied Materials from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday. Cowen lowered their target price on Applied Materials from $160.00 to $140.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 19th. Piper Sandler lowered their target price on Applied Materials from $153.00 to $132.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 20th. Finally, Citigroup lowered their target price on Applied Materials from $160.00 to $150.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, August 22nd. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $142.38.

Insider Activity

Applied Materials Trading Down 5.2 %

In other news, SVP Teri A. Little sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $86.30, for a total value of $1,294,500.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 93,169 shares in the company, valued at $8,040,484.70. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Corporate insiders own 0.30% of the company’s stock.

AMAT stock traded down $4.96 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $91.34. 316,505 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,845,573. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $99.07 and its 200-day moving average price is $109.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 1.45 and a current ratio of 2.26. The company has a market cap of $78.58 billion, a PE ratio of 12.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.70 and a beta of 1.53. Applied Materials, Inc. has a one year low of $82.67 and a one year high of $167.06.

Applied Materials (NASDAQ:AMAT – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 18th. The manufacturing equipment provider reported $1.94 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.79 by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $6.52 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.27 billion. Applied Materials had a return on equity of 56.68% and a net margin of 26.42%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.90 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that Applied Materials, Inc. will post 7.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Applied Materials Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 25th will be issued a $0.26 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 23rd. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.14%. Applied Materials’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 13.90%.

About Applied Materials



Applied Materials, Inc provides manufacturing equipment, services, and software to the semiconductor, display, and related industries. It operates through three segments: Semiconductor Systems, Applied Global Services, and Display and Adjacent Markets. The Semiconductor Systems segment develops, manufactures, and sells various manufacturing equipment that is used to fabricate semiconductor chips or integrated circuits.

