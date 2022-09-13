Tsakos Energy Navigation (TNP) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

Tsakos Energy Navigation (NYSE:TNP – Get Rating) is set to release its earnings data before the market opens on Wednesday, September 14th. Analysts expect Tsakos Energy Navigation to post earnings of $1.53 per share for the quarter. Parties that wish to listen to the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Tsakos Energy Navigation (NYSE:TNP – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, June 30th. The shipping company reported ($0.12) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.21) by $0.09. Tsakos Energy Navigation had a negative return on equity of 3.72% and a negative net margin of 25.33%. The business had revenue of $101.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $117.71 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.80) EPS. On average, analysts expect Tsakos Energy Navigation to post $5 EPS for the current fiscal year and $7 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Tsakos Energy Navigation Price Performance

Shares of Tsakos Energy Navigation stock opened at $18.31 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94. Tsakos Energy Navigation has a twelve month low of $6.95 and a twelve month high of $18.80. The firm has a market cap of $333.17 million, a PE ratio of -2.18 and a beta of 0.08. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $13.12 and a 200 day moving average price of $11.26.

Tsakos Energy Navigation Cuts Dividend

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 20th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, July 14th were given a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.18%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, July 13th. Tsakos Energy Navigation’s payout ratio is -4.77%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Engineers Gate Manager LP acquired a new stake in shares of Tsakos Energy Navigation during the first quarter valued at approximately $108,000. Walleye Capital LLC bought a new stake in Tsakos Energy Navigation in the second quarter worth approximately $147,000. UBS Group AG grew its position in Tsakos Energy Navigation by 157.2% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 18,109 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $158,000 after acquiring an additional 11,067 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its holdings in shares of Tsakos Energy Navigation by 167.2% during the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 20,460 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $180,000 after buying an additional 12,804 shares during the period. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new position in Tsakos Energy Navigation during the 2nd quarter valued at $394,000. 32.50% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

TNP has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Jefferies Financial Group raised Tsakos Energy Navigation from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $12.00 to $25.00 in a research report on Tuesday, September 6th. StockNews.com raised shares of Tsakos Energy Navigation from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, July 1st.

Tsakos Energy Navigation Company Profile

Tsakos Energy Navigation Limited provides seaborne crude oil and petroleum product transportation services worldwide. The company offers marine transportation services for national, major, and other independent oil companies and refiners under long, medium, and short-term charters. As of April 21, 2022, it operated a fleet of 66 double-hull vessels, comprising of 60 conventional tankers, three LNG carriers, and three suezmax DP2 shuttle tankers.

