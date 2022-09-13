TTEC (NASDAQ:TTEC) Issues FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

TTEC (NASDAQ:TTEC – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $3.40-$3.66 for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of $2.40 billion-$2.43 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $2.59 billion. TTEC also updated its Q3 2022 guidance to $0.56-$0.65 EPS.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Cowen reduced their price target on TTEC to $62.00 in a report on Monday, August 15th. Craig Hallum reduced their price objective on TTEC from $100.00 to $85.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 11th. Barrington Research dropped their price target on TTEC from $100.00 to $73.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 11th. TheStreet cut TTEC from a b rating to a c+ rating in a report on Wednesday, May 18th. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on TTEC from $60.00 to $50.00 and set an underweight rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $74.00.

NASDAQ:TTEC traded down $2.13 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $51.99. 4,740 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 120,874. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $62.62 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $69.39. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.40, a P/E/G ratio of 1.32 and a beta of 0.95. TTEC has a 1 year low of $50.75 and a 1 year high of $103.65. The company has a current ratio of 1.61, a quick ratio of 1.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.69.

TTEC ( NASDAQ:TTEC Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 9th. The business services provider reported $0.98 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.85 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $604.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $602.00 million. TTEC had a return on equity of 24.99% and a net margin of 4.28%. The business’s revenue was up 8.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.00 earnings per share. Analysts predict that TTEC will post 3.27 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Legal & General Group Plc grew its position in shares of TTEC by 4.3% during the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 55,179 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $3,747,000 after acquiring an additional 2,284 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its position in shares of TTEC by 25.2% during the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 73,718 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $5,005,000 after acquiring an additional 14,845 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its position in shares of TTEC by 3.4% during the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 18,010 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,223,000 after acquiring an additional 590 shares during the period. Prudential Financial Inc. grew its position in shares of TTEC by 0.4% during the 2nd quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 53,367 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $3,623,000 after acquiring an additional 206 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp lifted its stake in TTEC by 1.7% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 611,992 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $41,548,000 after buying an additional 10,128 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 38.19% of the company’s stock.

TTEC Holdings, Inc, a customer experience technology and services company, that designs, builds, orchestrates, and delivers digitally enabled customer experiences designed for various brands. It operates in two segments, TTEC Digital and TTEC Engage. The TTEC Digital segments designs, builds, and operates robust digital experiences for clients and their customers through the contextual integration and orchestration of customer relationship management, data, analytics, customer experience as a service technology, and intelligent automation to ensure customer experience (CX) outcomes.

