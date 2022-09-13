Twist Bioscience (NASDAQ:TWST) Shares Down 7.7%

Twist Bioscience Co. (NASDAQ:TWST – Get Rating) fell 7.7% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $40.24 and last traded at $40.87. 15,161 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 98% from the average session volume of 769,208 shares. The stock had previously closed at $44.28.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on TWST shares. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of Twist Bioscience from $45.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 8th. Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on shares of Twist Bioscience from $43.00 to $56.00 in a research note on Monday, August 8th. Finally, SVB Leerink boosted their price objective on shares of Twist Bioscience from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 8th.

Twist Bioscience Stock Down 9.8 %

The stock’s 50-day moving average is $44.13 and its 200-day moving average is $40.86. The firm has a market cap of $2.25 billion, a P/E ratio of -10.08 and a beta of 1.21.

Twist Bioscience ( NASDAQ:TWST Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Friday, August 5th. The company reported ($1.08) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.30) by $0.22. Twist Bioscience had a negative net margin of 112.91% and a negative return on equity of 29.61%. The business had revenue of $56.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $52.06 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.82) earnings per share. Twist Bioscience’s revenue was up 60.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts expect that Twist Bioscience Co. will post -4.53 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Twist Bioscience news, SVP Paula Green sold 10,067 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.47, for a total value of $306,741.49. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 14,727 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $448,731.69. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other Twist Bioscience news, insider William Banyai sold 1,275 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.94, for a total value of $53,473.50. Following the sale, the insider now owns 256,779 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,769,311.26. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, SVP Paula Green sold 10,067 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.47, for a total transaction of $306,741.49. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 14,727 shares in the company, valued at approximately $448,731.69. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 21,038 shares of company stock valued at $824,830. 3.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Twist Bioscience by 7.8% in the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 4,212 shares of the company’s stock valued at $346,000 after purchasing an additional 305 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Twist Bioscience in the 4th quarter valued at $251,000. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its stake in shares of Twist Bioscience by 56.7% in the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 105,458 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,162,000 after purchasing an additional 38,156 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in shares of Twist Bioscience by 53.1% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 187,254 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,492,000 after purchasing an additional 64,977 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its stake in shares of Twist Bioscience by 52.4% in the 4th quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 17,697 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,370,000 after purchasing an additional 6,087 shares in the last quarter.

Twist Bioscience Corporation, a synthetic biology company, manufactures and sells synthetic DNA-based products. The company's DNA synthesis platform enables the manufacturing of synthetic DNA by writing DNA on a silicon chip. It offers synthetic DNA-based products, including synthetic genes, tools for sample preparation, antibody libraries for drug discovery and development, and DNA as a digital data storage medium.

