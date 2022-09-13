Uber Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:UBER) is Prentice Capital Management LP’s 8th Largest Position

Prentice Capital Management LP raised its position in shares of Uber Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:UBER – Get Rating) by 32.1% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 557,868 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock after buying an additional 135,668 shares during the period. Uber Technologies comprises about 4.7% of Prentice Capital Management LP’s holdings, making the stock its 8th largest holding. Prentice Capital Management LP’s holdings in Uber Technologies were worth $19,905,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Integrated Advisors Network LLC purchased a new position in Uber Technologies in the first quarter valued at $301,000. Boyar Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Uber Technologies by 1.0% in the first quarter. Boyar Asset Management Inc. now owns 90,380 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $3,225,000 after purchasing an additional 917 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in Uber Technologies by 14.7% in the first quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 4,129,792 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $147,351,000 after purchasing an additional 528,430 shares during the period. Good Life Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Uber Technologies by 39.7% in the first quarter. Good Life Advisors LLC now owns 17,296 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $617,000 after purchasing an additional 4,913 shares during the period. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC boosted its holdings in Uber Technologies by 714.7% in the first quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 20,008 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $714,000 after purchasing an additional 17,552 shares during the period. 71.57% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Uber Technologies news, insider Tony West sold 87,841 shares of Uber Technologies stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.26, for a total value of $2,745,909.66. Following the sale, the insider now owns 141,944 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,437,169.44. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 3.92% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Sanford C. Bernstein decreased their target price on Uber Technologies from $45.00 to $35.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 24th. Cowen raised their price target on Uber Technologies to $76.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 9th. Wolfe Research cut their price target on Uber Technologies from $30.00 to $27.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, June 24th. Jefferies Financial Group cut their price target on Uber Technologies from $65.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 31st. Finally, Atlantic Securities raised their price target on Uber Technologies to $40.00 in a research note on Monday, August 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Uber Technologies has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $49.45.

Shares of NYSE UBER traded down $1.46 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $31.04. 682,268 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 20,066,052. The company has a current ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26. Uber Technologies, Inc. has a 1 year low of $19.90 and a 1 year high of $48.88. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $27.22 and a 200 day simple moving average of $27.80. The stock has a market cap of $61.46 billion, a P/E ratio of -6.24 and a beta of 1.21.

Uber Technologies (NYSE:UBER – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 2nd. The ride-sharing company reported ($1.33) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.25) by ($1.08). Uber Technologies had a negative return on equity of 69.83% and a negative net margin of 39.39%. The company had revenue of $8.08 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.37 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.58 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 105.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts forecast that Uber Technologies, Inc. will post -4.66 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Uber Technologies, Inc develops and operates proprietary technology applications in the United States, Canada, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It connects consumers with independent providers of ride services for ridesharing services; and connects riders and other consumers with restaurants, grocers, and other stores with delivery service providers for meal preparation, grocery, and other delivery services.

