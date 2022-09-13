UBS Group Lowers Bilibili (NASDAQ:BILI) Price Target to $30.00

Bilibili (NASDAQ:BILI – Get Rating) had its price objective decreased by UBS Group from $40.00 to $30.00 in a research note published on Friday morning, The Fly reports. UBS Group currently has a buy rating on the stock.

A number of other research firms have also recently commented on BILI. CLSA lowered their target price on Bilibili from $33.40 to $25.30 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Bilibili from a neutral rating to an overweight rating and set a $35.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, September 7th. Barclays lowered their target price on Bilibili from $26.00 to $21.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a research note on Friday. Finally, Citigroup lowered their target price on Bilibili from $45.00 to $38.00 in a research note on Thursday, September 8th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Bilibili currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $38.03.

Shares of NASDAQ:BILI opened at $20.15 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.71, a quick ratio of 2.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $24.40 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $24.61. Bilibili has a 1-year low of $14.93 and a 1-year high of $89.80. The stock has a market cap of $7.87 billion, a PE ratio of -5.63 and a beta of 1.00.

Bilibili ( NASDAQ:BILI Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, September 8th. The company reported ($4.98) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.77) by ($4.21). The business had revenue of $4.91 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.90 billion. Bilibili had a negative return on equity of 41.02% and a negative net margin of 43.21%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.45) earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that Bilibili will post -2.77 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its holdings in Bilibili by 382.2% during the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,027 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 814 shares in the last quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC grew its holdings in Bilibili by 278.1% during the 1st quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 1,259 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 926 shares in the last quarter. James Investment Research Inc. purchased a new position in Bilibili during the 2nd quarter valued at about $42,000. Equitec Proprietary Markets LLC purchased a new position in Bilibili during the 2nd quarter valued at about $44,000. Finally, Pinebridge Investments L.P. grew its holdings in shares of Bilibili by 807.0% during the first quarter. Pinebridge Investments L.P. now owns 1,814 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 1,614 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 23.43% of the company’s stock.

Bilibili Inc provides online entertainment services for the young generations in the People's Republic of China. Its platform offers a range of content, including video services, mobile games, and value-added service, as well as ACG-related comic and audio content. The company's video services include professional user generated videos, occupationally generated videos, and live broadcasting.

