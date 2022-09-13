UCB SA (OTCMKTS:UCBJY) Short Interest Update

UCB SA (OTCMKTS:UCBJY – Get Rating) saw a large increase in short interest in August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 12,400 shares, an increase of 3,000.0% from the August 15th total of 400 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 118,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on UCBJY. UBS Group dropped their price objective on shares of UCB from €95.00 ($96.94) to €87.00 ($88.78) and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, June 27th. Societe Generale dropped their price objective on shares of UCB from €111.00 ($113.27) to €106.00 ($108.16) and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, June 27th. Berenberg Bank dropped their target price on shares of UCB from €122.00 ($124.49) to €120.00 ($122.45) and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 20th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their target price on shares of UCB from €95.00 ($96.94) to €90.00 ($91.84) in a research report on Tuesday, June 7th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut shares of UCB from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 19th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $100.75.

OTCMKTS:UCBJY traded up $0.48 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $36.28. 72,608 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 33,050. The company has a fifty day moving average of $38.48 and a 200 day moving average of $47.14. UCB has a 12 month low of $34.06 and a 12 month high of $63.94.

UCB SA, a biopharmaceutical company, develops products and solutions for people with neurology and immunology diseases. The company's primary products include Cimzia for inflammatory TNF mediated diseases, as well as ankylosing spondylitis, axial spondyloarthritis, Crohn's disease, non-radiographic axial spondyloarthritis, plaque psoriasis, psoriatic arthritis, and rheumatoid arthritis; Vimpat, Keppra, and Briviact for epilepsy; Neupro for Parkinson's disease and restless legs syndrome; Nayzilam, a nasal spray rescue treatment for epilepsy seizure clusters; and Zyrtec and Xyzal for allergies.

