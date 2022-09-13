Udemy (NASDAQ:UDMY) Shares Gap Down to $16.27

Shares of Udemy, Inc. (NASDAQ:UDMY – Get Rating) gapped down prior to trading on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $16.27, but opened at $15.31. Udemy shares last traded at $15.75, with a volume of 2,876 shares.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on UDMY shares. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their target price on Udemy from $11.00 to $15.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 31st. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on Udemy from $17.00 to $16.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 19th. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on Udemy from $11.00 to $13.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, August 4th. Finally, KeyCorp boosted their price objective on Udemy from $15.00 to $16.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 4th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $24.17.

The firm’s 50 day moving average is $13.46 and its 200 day moving average is $12.60. The company has a market cap of $2.20 billion and a PE ratio of -16.27.

In related news, SVP Prasad Gune sold 1,697 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.81, for a total value of $25,132.57. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 278,561 shares in the company, valued at $4,125,488.41. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . In other Udemy news, CFO Sarah Blanchard sold 3,355 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.81, for a total transaction of $49,687.55. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 1,294,819 shares in the company, valued at $19,176,269.39. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, SVP Prasad Gune sold 1,697 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.81, for a total transaction of $25,132.57. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 278,561 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,125,488.41. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 11,387 shares of company stock valued at $168,641 in the last three months. Company insiders own 39.20% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in Udemy in the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. FNY Investment Advisers LLC bought a new stake in Udemy in the first quarter valued at $37,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Udemy in the first quarter valued at $46,000. Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new stake in Udemy in the second quarter valued at $58,000. Finally, Gladius Capital Management LP bought a new stake in Udemy in the first quarter valued at $75,000. Institutional investors own 73.46% of the company’s stock.

Udemy, Inc operates a marketplace platform for teaching and learning skills in the United States and internationally. The company offers technical and business skills, and personal development courses for individual learners and enterprise customers. Its platform provides 49 million learners with access to approximately 180,000 courses through direct-to-consumer or Udemy Business offerings in approximately 75 languages.

