UiPath Inc. (NYSE:PATH) CFO Ashim Gupta Sells 30,000 Shares

UiPath Inc. (NYSE:PATH – Get Rating) CFO Ashim Gupta sold 30,000 shares of UiPath stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.02, for a total transaction of $450,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 1,347,266 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $20,235,935.32. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Ashim Gupta also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, September 8th, Ashim Gupta sold 10,000 shares of UiPath stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.74, for a total transaction of $137,400.00.

On Monday, August 15th, Ashim Gupta sold 100,000 shares of UiPath stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.70, for a total transaction of $2,070,000.00.

PATH stock traded up $0.86 during trading on Monday, reaching $15.50. The stock had a trading volume of 8,407,273 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,607,245. UiPath Inc. has a 1-year low of $12.21 and a 1-year high of $59.57. The company has a market capitalization of $8.44 billion, a P/E ratio of -19.37 and a beta of 0.11. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $18.67 and a 200 day moving average price of $20.61.

UiPath ( NYSE:PATH Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, September 6th. The healthcare company reported ($0.02) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.11) by $0.09. The company had revenue of $242.22 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $230.68 million. UiPath had a negative net margin of 42.98% and a negative return on equity of 19.19%. The company’s revenue was up 23.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.17) EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that UiPath Inc. will post -0.63 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Prospera Financial Services Inc bought a new stake in shares of UiPath in the 1st quarter worth about $27,000. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of UiPath during the 2nd quarter valued at about $25,000. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise grew its position in shares of UiPath by 20,080.0% during the 2nd quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise now owns 2,018 shares of the healthcare company’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 2,008 shares during the last quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc grew its position in shares of UiPath by 110.0% during the 1st quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 2,100 shares of the healthcare company’s stock valued at $45,000 after buying an additional 1,100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CWM LLC bought a new stake in shares of UiPath during the 2nd quarter valued at about $40,000. Institutional investors own 51.35% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on PATH. Truist Financial decreased their price target on shares of UiPath from $45.00 to $25.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, September 7th. Cowen decreased their price target on shares of UiPath from $27.00 to $20.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, September 7th. Barclays decreased their price target on shares of UiPath from $36.00 to $25.00 in a report on Friday, May 20th. Morgan Stanley lowered shares of UiPath from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $32.00 to $15.00 in a report on Wednesday, September 7th. Finally, Oppenheimer reduced their target price on shares of UiPath from $35.00 to $23.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, June 2nd. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $24.97.

UiPath Inc provides an end-to-end automation platform that offers a range of robotic process automation (RPA) solutions primarily in the United States, Romania, and Japan. The company offers a suite of interrelated software to build, manage, run, engage, measure, and govern automation within the organization.

