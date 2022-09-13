Ultralife (NASDAQ:ULBI) Earns Strong-Buy Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Ultralife (NASDAQ:ULBI – Get Rating) in a research note released on Saturday morning. The firm issued a strong-buy rating on the technology company’s stock.

Ultralife Price Performance

ULBI stock opened at $5.01 on Friday. Ultralife has a 1 year low of $4.16 and a 1 year high of $8.10. The company has a market cap of $80.83 million, a P/E ratio of -55.66 and a beta of 1.31. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $4.69 and a 200 day moving average of $4.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 3.24 and a quick ratio of 1.47.

Insider Transactions at Ultralife

In other news, Director Bradford T. Whitmore bought 30,848 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 2nd. The shares were bought at an average price of $4.60 per share, for a total transaction of $141,900.80. Following the purchase, the director now owns 771,201 shares in the company, valued at $3,547,524.60. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Ultralife news, Director Bradford T. Whitmore bought 30,848 shares of Ultralife stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 2nd. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $4.60 per share, for a total transaction of $141,900.80. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 771,201 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,547,524.60. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Bradford T. Whitmore purchased 16,400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 17th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $4.60 per share, for a total transaction of $75,440.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 856,753 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,941,063.80. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have acquired 87,300 shares of company stock worth $406,787 in the last 90 days. 40.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

About Ultralife

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Annex Advisory Services LLC boosted its holdings in Ultralife by 44.5% during the first quarter. Annex Advisory Services LLC now owns 21,296 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $114,000 after buying an additional 6,557 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its position in Ultralife by 6.9% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 40,120 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $215,000 after purchasing an additional 2,596 shares during the last quarter. Teton Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of Ultralife by 4.4% during the 4th quarter. Teton Advisors Inc. now owns 189,000 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,142,000 after purchasing an additional 8,000 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC boosted its position in shares of Ultralife by 5.7% during the 2nd quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 481,974 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,328,000 after purchasing an additional 25,877 shares during the period. Finally, Visionary Wealth Advisors boosted its position in shares of Ultralife by 1.2% during the 2nd quarter. Visionary Wealth Advisors now owns 970,330 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $4,415,000 after purchasing an additional 11,812 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 27.15% of the company’s stock.

(Get Rating)

Ultralife Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, installs, and maintains power, and communication and electronics systems worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Battery & Energy Products and Communications Systems. The Battery & Energy Products segment offers lithium 9-volt, cylindrical, thin lithium manganese dioxide, rechargeable, and other non-rechargeable batteries; lithium-ion cells, multi-kilowatt module lithium ion battery systems, and uninterruptable power supplies; and rugged military and commercial battery charging systems and accessories, including smart chargers, multi-bay charging systems, and various cables.

