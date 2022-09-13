UNION Protocol Governance Token (UNN) Price Hits $0.0004 on Top Exchanges

UNION Protocol Governance Token (UNN) traded 7.3% lower against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 11:00 AM E.T. on September 13th. One UNION Protocol Governance Token coin can now be purchased for about $0.0004 or 0.00000002 BTC on major exchanges. UNION Protocol Governance Token has a total market cap of $266,772.74 and $52,138.00 worth of UNION Protocol Governance Token was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, UNION Protocol Governance Token has traded down 6.2% against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Tarality (TARAL) traded 3.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000004 BTC.

The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded up 213.7% against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004758 BTC.

USD Coin (USDC) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004757 BTC.

Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded up 600.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded 44.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $82.99 or 0.00388801 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded 6.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.48 or 0.00002266 BTC.

Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $166.08 or 0.00790220 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded down 6.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3.01 or 0.00014335 BTC.

UNION Protocol Governance Token Profile

UNION Protocol Governance Token’s launch date was November 27th, 2020. UNION Protocol Governance Token’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 615,060,532 coins. The official website for UNION Protocol Governance Token is www.unn.finance. The Reddit community for UNION Protocol Governance Token is https://reddit.com/r/UNNFinance. UNION Protocol Governance Token’s official Twitter account is @unnfinance and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for UNION Protocol Governance Token is medium.com/union-finance-updates-ideas.

Buying and Selling UNION Protocol Governance Token

According to CryptoCompare, “UNION is a technology platform that combines bundled protection and a liquid secondary market with a multi-token model. DeFi participants manage their multi-layer risks across smart contracts and protocols in one scalable system. UNION decreases the barriers to entry for retail users and lays the foundation for institutional investors. “

