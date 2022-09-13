Upstart (NASDAQ:UPST) Shares Down 9.4%

Upstart Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:UPST – Get Rating) shares were down 9.4% during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $25.38 and last traded at $25.39. Approximately 121,528 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 98% from the average daily volume of 6,895,011 shares. The stock had previously closed at $28.01.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

UPST has been the topic of several recent research reports. Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on Upstart from $25.00 to $24.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, August 9th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered Upstart from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Sunday, July 10th. Barclays upped their target price on Upstart from $25.00 to $37.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 15th. JMP Securities lowered Upstart from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 8th. Finally, Stephens dropped their price target on Upstart from $28.00 to $23.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, August 9th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Upstart currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $88.38.

Upstart Stock Down 8.5 %

The stock has a market cap of $2.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.99 and a beta of 1.05. The business has a 50-day moving average of $27.87 and a 200-day moving average of $58.57.

Insider Transactions at Upstart

Upstart ( NASDAQ:UPST Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Monday, August 8th. The company reported ($0.36) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.33) by ($0.03). Upstart had a net margin of 8.48% and a return on equity of 11.50%. The company had revenue of $228.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $235.30 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.39 earnings per share. Upstart’s quarterly revenue was up 17.6% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts anticipate that Upstart Holdings, Inc. will post -0.76 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Upstart news, General Counsel Alison Nicoll sold 15,000 shares of Upstart stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.31, for a total transaction of $604,650.00. Following the sale, the general counsel now directly owns 412,983 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $16,647,344.73. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 16,364 shares of company stock worth $646,123. Company insiders own 18.87% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of UPST. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its position in Upstart by 23.4% in the 1st quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 3,450 shares of the company’s stock worth $376,000 after purchasing an additional 655 shares during the last quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp bought a new position in Upstart in the 4th quarter worth approximately $516,000. Intersect Capital LLC raised its position in Upstart by 36.2% in the 1st quarter. Intersect Capital LLC now owns 1,880 shares of the company’s stock worth $205,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB raised its position in Upstart by 7,328.6% in the 1st quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 121,161 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,891,000 after purchasing an additional 119,530 shares during the last quarter. Finally, GSA Capital Partners LLP bought a new position in Upstart in the 1st quarter worth approximately $228,000. 44.80% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Upstart Company Profile

Upstart Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a cloud-based artificial intelligence (AI) lending platform in the United States. Its platform aggregates consumer demand for loans and connects it to its network of the company's AI-enabled bank partners. The company was founded in 2012 and is headquartered in San Mateo, California.

