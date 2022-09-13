V2X (NYSE:VVX) Shares Gap Up to $36.22

V2X, Inc. (NYSE:VVX – Get Rating)’s share price gapped up before the market opened on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $36.22, but opened at $38.00. V2X shares last traded at $38.00, with a volume of 100 shares changing hands.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms recently commented on VVX. Stifel Nicolaus raised V2X from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $42.00 to $45.00 in a research report on Wednesday, August 10th. Raymond James began coverage on V2X in a research report on Friday. They set a “strong-buy” rating and a $50.00 price objective on the stock.

Get V2X alerts:

V2X Stock Down 0.1 %

The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $34.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a current ratio of 1.16. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.50 and a beta of 1.00.

Insider Buying and Selling at V2X

About V2X

In other news, Director Stephen L. Waechter bought 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 8th. The shares were bought at an average price of $33.71 per share, with a total value of $33,710.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 12,000 shares in the company, valued at $404,520. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . 3.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

(Get Rating)

V2X, Inc is based in Colorado Springs, Colorado.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for V2X Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for V2X and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.