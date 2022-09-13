V2X (NYSE:VVX) Shares Gap Up to $36.22

V2X, Inc. (NYSE:VVX – Get Rating)’s share price gapped up before the market opened on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $36.22, but opened at $38.00. V2X shares last traded at $38.00, with a volume of 100 shares changing hands.
Several research firms recently commented on VVX. Stifel Nicolaus raised V2X from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $42.00 to $45.00 in a research report on Wednesday, August 10th. Raymond James began coverage on V2X in a research report on Friday. They set a “strong-buy” rating and a $50.00 price objective on the stock.
The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $34.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a current ratio of 1.16. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.50 and a beta of 1.00.
V2X, Inc is based in Colorado Springs, Colorado.
