Value Line (NASDAQ:VALU) Rating Lowered to Hold at StockNews.com

Value Line (NASDAQ:VALU – Get Rating) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued to investors on Monday.

Value Line Stock Up 2.7 %

Value Line stock traded up $2.09 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $80.39. 2,192 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 11,007. Value Line has a one year low of $30.44 and a one year high of $118.40. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $77.39 and a 200 day moving average price of $70.86. The company has a market cap of $761.57 million, a PE ratio of 32.15 and a beta of 0.19.

Get Value Line alerts:

Value Line (NASDAQ:VALU – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 26th. The financial services provider reported $0.40 earnings per share for the quarter. Value Line had a net margin of 58.78% and a return on equity of 31.10%. The business had revenue of $10.13 million during the quarter.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Value Line Company Profile

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in VALU. State Street Corp grew its stake in Value Line by 11.3% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 11,992 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $803,000 after buying an additional 1,217 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its stake in shares of Value Line by 10.3% during the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 10,700 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $707,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Value Line by 52.0% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 9,937 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $666,000 after purchasing an additional 3,399 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in Value Line by 11,415.0% during the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 2,303 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $154,000 after buying an additional 2,283 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UBS Group AG increased its stake in Value Line by 141.8% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 590 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 346 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 7.35% of the company’s stock.

(Get Rating)

Value Line, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, produces and sells investment periodicals and related publications primarily in the United States. Its investment periodicals and related publications cover a range of investments, including stocks, mutual funds, exchange traded funds (ETFs), and options.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Value Line Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Value Line and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.