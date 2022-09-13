Value Line (NASDAQ:VALU) Rating Lowered to Hold at StockNews.com

Value Line (NASDAQ:VALU – Get Rating) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued to investors on Monday.
Value Line Stock Up 2.7 %
Value Line stock traded up $2.09 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $80.39. 2,192 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 11,007. Value Line has a one year low of $30.44 and a one year high of $118.40. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $77.39 and a 200 day moving average price of $70.86. The company has a market cap of $761.57 million, a PE ratio of 32.15 and a beta of 0.19.
Value Line (NASDAQ:VALU – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 26th. The financial services provider reported $0.40 earnings per share for the quarter. Value Line had a net margin of 58.78% and a return on equity of 31.10%. The business had revenue of $10.13 million during the quarter.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
Value Line Company Profile
Value Line, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, produces and sells investment periodicals and related publications primarily in the United States. Its investment periodicals and related publications cover a range of investments, including stocks, mutual funds, exchange traded funds (ETFs), and options.
Featured Articles
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Value Line (VALU)
- 3 Downgraded Must-Have Stocks To Put On Your Watchlist
- This Is What To Expect From The Q3 Earnings Reporting Season
- 3 Biotech Stocks Gaining Momentum
- Can Electronic Arts Buck the Downturn in Videogaming?
- Dollar General is the Big Fish in Little Ponds Across the U.S.
Receive News & Ratings for Value Line Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Value Line and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.