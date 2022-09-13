Vanguard Energy ETF (NYSEARCA:VDE) Sees Strong Trading Volume

Shares of Vanguard Energy ETF (NYSEARCA:VDE – Get Rating) saw strong trading volume on Tuesday . 52,849 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 96% from the previous session’s volume of 1,477,717 shares.The stock last traded at $115.50 and had previously closed at $115.83.

Vanguard Energy ETF Trading Down 1.5 %

The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $106.52 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $108.60.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Vanguard Energy ETF

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in VDE. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Energy ETF by 226.5% during the first quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 307,472 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,912,000 after buying an additional 213,305 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG raised its holdings in Vanguard Energy ETF by 11.6% during the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,476,491 shares of the company’s stock worth $158,044,000 after purchasing an additional 153,235 shares in the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. raised its holdings in Vanguard Energy ETF by 99.7% during the second quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 280,632 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,914,000 after purchasing an additional 140,081 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in Vanguard Energy ETF by 61.4% during the first quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 339,863 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,380,000 after purchasing an additional 129,307 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Stephens Inc. AR raised its holdings in Vanguard Energy ETF by 1,395.8% during the second quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 137,057 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,633,000 after purchasing an additional 127,894 shares in the last quarter.

About Vanguard Energy ETF

Vanguard Energy ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Energy Index Fund. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Morgan Stanley Capital International (MSCI) US Investable Market Energy Index (the Index), an index of stocks of large, medium and small United States companies in the energy sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS).

