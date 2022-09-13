Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG) is Warren Averett Asset Management LLC’s 2nd Largest Position

Warren Averett Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG – Get Rating) by 1.8% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 459,355 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 8,000 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Growth ETF accounts for approximately 11.2% of Warren Averett Asset Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 2nd biggest holding. Warren Averett Asset Management LLC owned approximately 0.16% of Vanguard Growth ETF worth $132,111,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vista Private Wealth Partners. LLC increased its stake in Vanguard Growth ETF by 0.3% in the 1st quarter. Vista Private Wealth Partners. LLC now owns 14,041 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,051,000 after purchasing an additional 41 shares during the period. Aurora Private Wealth Inc. increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF by 0.9% in the first quarter. Aurora Private Wealth Inc. now owns 4,946 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,423,000 after buying an additional 42 shares during the period. WealthBridge Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Vanguard Growth ETF by 4.7% during the 1st quarter. WealthBridge Capital Management LLC now owns 928 shares of the company’s stock valued at $267,000 after buying an additional 42 shares during the last quarter. Edge Capital Group LLC raised its holdings in Vanguard Growth ETF by 1.2% during the 1st quarter. Edge Capital Group LLC now owns 3,637 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,046,000 after buying an additional 43 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Gables Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in Vanguard Growth ETF by 5.0% during the 1st quarter. Gables Capital Management Inc. now owns 938 shares of the company’s stock valued at $270,000 after buying an additional 45 shares during the period.

Vanguard Growth ETF Price Performance

Shares of VUG stock traded down $9.62 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $240.43. The stock had a trading volume of 63,825 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,290,685. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $244.94 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $251.04. Vanguard Growth ETF has a 52-week low of $213.19 and a 52-week high of $328.52.

Vanguard Growth ETF Profile

Vanguard Growth Index Fund, formerly Vanguard Growth ETF, is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of large United States companies.

