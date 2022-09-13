Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index Fund (NASDAQ:VGSH) Reaches New 52-Week Low at $58.21

Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index Fund (NASDAQ:VGSH – Get Rating)’s share price reached a new 52-week low on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $58.21 and last traded at $58.21, with a volume of 20912 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $58.39.
The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $58.70 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $59.01.
The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 7th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 2nd were paid a dividend of $0.06 per share. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.24%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 1st. This is an increase from Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index Fund’s previous monthly dividend of $0.05.
Vanguard Short Term Government Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted government bond index with a short-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S.
