Vanstar Mining Resources (CVE:VSR) Reaches New 52-Week Low at $0.30

Vanstar Mining Resources Inc. (CVE:VSR – Get Rating) shares hit a new 52-week low during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as C$0.30 and last traded at C$0.31, with a volume of 25000 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at C$0.31.

Vanstar Mining Resources Trading Down 1.6 %

The firm has a market capitalization of C$17.58 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.45, a current ratio of 6.40 and a quick ratio of 6.30. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is C$0.32 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$0.35.

About Vanstar Mining Resources

Vanstar Mining Resources Inc engages in the acquisition, exploration, valuation, and development of mining properties in Canada. It primarily explores for gold deposits. The company's flagship property is the Nelligan property that includes 158 cells covering an area of approximately 8,216 hectares located near Chapais in Abitibi.

