Veritiv (NYSE:VRTV) Releases FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Veritiv (NYSE:VRTV – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $19.50-$21.50 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $18.40. The company issued revenue guidance of -.

Veritiv Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE VRTV traded down $4.66 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $117.95. The stock had a trading volume of 668 shares, compared to its average volume of 105,896. Veritiv has a one year low of $79.95 and a one year high of $161.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 1.46 and a current ratio of 2.01. The stock has a market cap of $1.65 billion, a PE ratio of 7.03, a P/E/G ratio of 0.33 and a beta of 2.11. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $122.46 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $128.82.

Veritiv (NYSE:VRTV – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 9th. The basic materials company reported $6.12 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.50 by $1.62. The firm had revenue of $1.82 billion during the quarter. Veritiv had a return on equity of 41.53% and a net margin of 3.64%. On average, research analysts forecast that Veritiv will post 21.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

About Veritiv

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Legal & General Group Plc boosted its position in Veritiv by 2.9% during the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 33,321 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $3,617,000 after acquiring an additional 939 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Veritiv by 17.0% in the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 66,224 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $7,189,000 after buying an additional 9,639 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Veritiv by 476.5% in the second quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 12,850 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,395,000 after buying an additional 10,621 shares during the period. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans lifted its holdings in shares of Veritiv by 21.5% in the second quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 13,708 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,488,000 after buying an additional 2,422 shares during the period. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its holdings in shares of Veritiv by 12.8% in the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 7,296 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $792,000 after buying an additional 830 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.34% of the company’s stock.

Veritiv Corporation operates as a business-to-business provider of value-added packaging products and services, as well as facility solutions, print, and publishing products and services in the United States and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Packaging, Facility Solutions, Print, and Publishing and Print Management (Publishing).

