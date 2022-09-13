Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ) Stake Decreased by Quantbot Technologies LP

Quantbot Technologies LP reduced its stake in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ – Get Rating) by 15.4% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 126,980 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock after selling 23,172 shares during the quarter. Verizon Communications accounts for approximately 0.6% of Quantbot Technologies LP’s portfolio, making the stock its 9th largest holding. Quantbot Technologies LP’s holdings in Verizon Communications were worth $6,468,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in VZ. Rinkey Investments purchased a new stake in Verizon Communications during the fourth quarter valued at about $27,000. Cordant Inc. purchased a new stake in Verizon Communications during the first quarter valued at about $30,000. Lansing Street Advisors purchased a new stake in Verizon Communications during the first quarter valued at about $35,000. Conrad Siegel Investment Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Verizon Communications in the first quarter worth about $36,000. Finally, Gibson Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Verizon Communications in the fourth quarter worth about $37,000. 62.83% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, EVP Craig L. Silliman sold 1,558 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.42, for a total value of $80,112.36. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 33,403 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,717,582.26. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.02% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

VZ has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Cowen lowered their price target on shares of Verizon Communications from $71.00 to $64.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, July 25th. Moffett Nathanson cut shares of Verizon Communications from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $41.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, August 18th. Bank of America cut shares of Verizon Communications from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $64.00 to $51.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 28th. UBS Group decreased their price objective on shares of Verizon Communications from $57.00 to $47.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, July 25th. Finally, Wolfe Research decreased their price objective on shares of Verizon Communications from $60.00 to $51.00 and set a “peer perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, June 2nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $55.68.

Shares of Verizon Communications stock traded down $0.47 on Tuesday, hitting $42.29. The stock had a trading volume of 485,135 shares, compared to its average volume of 18,724,560. The company has a quick ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.56. Verizon Communications Inc. has a one year low of $40.71 and a one year high of $55.51. The stock has a market cap of $177.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.57, a PEG ratio of 2.05 and a beta of 0.36. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $45.78 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $49.27.

Verizon Communications (NYSE:VZ – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Friday, July 22nd. The cell phone carrier reported $1.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.32 by ($0.01). Verizon Communications had a return on equity of 26.95% and a net margin of 15.48%. The firm had revenue of $33.79 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $33.77 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.37 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up .1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Verizon Communications Inc. will post 5.2 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 1st. Investors of record on Friday, October 7th will be paid a $0.6525 dividend. This is a positive change from Verizon Communications’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.64. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 6th. This represents a $2.61 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.17%. Verizon Communications’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 51.30%.

Verizon Communications Inc, through its subsidiaries, offers communications, technology, information, and entertainment products and services to consumers, businesses, and governmental entities worldwide. Its Consumer segment provides postpaid and prepaid service plans; internet access on notebook computers and tablets; wireless equipment, including smartphones and other handsets; and wireless-enabled internet devices, such as tablets, and other wireless-enabled connected devices comprising smart watches.

