VersaBank (NASDAQ:VBNK) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

VersaBank (NASDAQ:VBNK – Get Rating) saw a large growth in short interest in August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 6,900 shares, a growth of 283.3% from the August 15th total of 1,800 shares. Currently, 0.1% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 14,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.5 days.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On VersaBank

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. National Bank of Canada FI increased its holdings in VersaBank by 3.1% in the 1st quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 81,901 shares of the company’s stock worth $932,000 after purchasing an additional 2,455 shares in the last quarter. Prelude Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in VersaBank by 30.3% in the 1st quarter. Prelude Capital Management LLC now owns 16,753 shares of the company’s stock worth $191,000 after purchasing an additional 3,900 shares in the last quarter. Kennedy Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of VersaBank by 3.7% in the fourth quarter. Kennedy Capital Management Inc. now owns 239,679 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,852,000 after buying an additional 8,624 shares during the period. Patriot Financial Partners GP LP increased its stake in shares of VersaBank by 0.8% in the second quarter. Patriot Financial Partners GP LP now owns 1,249,724 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,098,000 after buying an additional 10,000 shares during the period. Finally, Scotia Capital Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of VersaBank in the second quarter valued at about $78,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 27.35% of the company’s stock.

VersaBank Stock Performance

Shares of VersaBank stock traded up $0.15 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $7.55. 16,312 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 16,327. VersaBank has a 1-year low of $6.98 and a 1-year high of $14.30. The company has a market cap of $207.17 million and a P/E ratio of 11.98. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $7.38 and its 200 day moving average price is $8.91.

VersaBank Increases Dividend

About VersaBank

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 7th will be issued a dividend of $0.02 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 6th. This represents a $0.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.06%. This is a boost from VersaBank’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.02. VersaBank’s payout ratio is 12.70%.

VersaBank, a schedule I chartered bank, provides various banking products and services in Canada. The company offers deposit products, such as guaranteed investment certificates, registered retirement savings plans, daily interest savings accounts, and tax-free savings accounts, as well as deposit insurance products.

