Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (NASDAQ:VRTX) Shares Sold by Polar Capital Holdings Plc

Polar Capital Holdings Plc trimmed its stake in Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (NASDAQ:VRTX – Get Rating) by 19.9% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 300,280 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 74,720 shares during the quarter. Polar Capital Holdings Plc owned approximately 0.12% of Vertex Pharmaceuticals worth $78,364,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. J2 Capital Management Inc raised its holdings in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 2.2% in the first quarter. J2 Capital Management Inc now owns 1,915 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $500,000 after acquiring an additional 41 shares during the last quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 32.8% in the first quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC now owns 174 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $45,000 after acquiring an additional 43 shares during the last quarter. Diversified Trust Co raised its holdings in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 1.8% in the first quarter. Diversified Trust Co now owns 2,665 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $695,000 after acquiring an additional 46 shares during the last quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 1.4% in the first quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC now owns 3,431 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $895,000 after acquiring an additional 48 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JJJ Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 36.8% in the first quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 182 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $47,000 after acquiring an additional 49 shares during the last quarter. 91.33% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CEO Reshma Kewalramani sold 11,689 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $305.06, for a total value of $3,565,846.34. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 99,598 shares in the company, valued at $30,383,365.88. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, EVP David Altshuler sold 17,865 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $288.65, for a total value of $5,156,732.25. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 36,077 shares in the company, valued at $10,413,626.05. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Reshma Kewalramani sold 11,689 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $305.06, for a total value of $3,565,846.34. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 99,598 shares in the company, valued at approximately $30,383,365.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 208,520 shares of company stock worth $59,937,985. 0.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Vertex Pharmaceuticals Stock Down 2.5 %

Several research firms recently commented on VRTX. Argus upped their target price on Vertex Pharmaceuticals from $275.00 to $280.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, June 13th. Cantor Fitzgerald began coverage on Vertex Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Tuesday, July 12th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $365.00 target price for the company. Piper Sandler upped their target price on Vertex Pharmaceuticals from $256.00 to $288.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 16th. Cowen upped their target price on Vertex Pharmaceuticals from $305.00 to $310.00 in a research note on Monday, June 13th. Finally, SVB Leerink began coverage on Vertex Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Monday, May 23rd. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $265.00 target price for the company. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $291.65.

Shares of NASDAQ VRTX traded down $7.32 on Tuesday, hitting $286.16. The company had a trading volume of 19,267 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,073,518. Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated has a 12-month low of $176.36 and a 12-month high of $305.95. The business has a 50 day moving average of $288.00 and a two-hundred day moving average of $270.64. The company has a quick ratio of 4.36, a current ratio of 4.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. The firm has a market capitalization of $73.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.73, a PEG ratio of 2.08 and a beta of 0.45.

Vertex Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:VRTX – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The pharmaceutical company reported $3.60 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.12 by $0.48. Vertex Pharmaceuticals had a return on equity of 31.22% and a net margin of 38.26%. The company had revenue of $2.20 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.13 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $2.80 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 22.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated will post 12.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Vertex Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated, a biotechnology company, engages in developing and commercializing therapies for treating cystic fibrosis. The company markets SYMDEKO/SYMKEVI, ORKAMBI, and KALYDECO to treat patients with cystic fibrosis who have specific mutations in their cystic fibrosis transmembrane conductance regulator gene; and TRIKAFTA for the treatment of patients with CF 6 years of age or older who have at least one F508del mutation.

Recommended Stories

