Virgin Money UK PLC (OTCMKTS:CYBBF) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Virgin Money UK PLC (OTCMKTS:CYBBF – Get Rating) was the target of a large increase in short interest in August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 8,600 shares, an increase of 437.5% from the August 15th total of 1,600 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 0 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently ∞ days.

Virgin Money UK Price Performance

OTCMKTS:CYBBF remained flat at $2.17 on Tuesday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $2.17 and a 200-day moving average of $2.17. Virgin Money UK has a 12-month low of $2.17 and a 12-month high of $2.17.

Get Virgin Money UK alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts recently issued reports on CYBBF shares. Exane BNP Paribas downgraded shares of Virgin Money UK from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of Virgin Money UK from GBX 180 ($2.17) to GBX 190 ($2.30) in a research report on Friday, July 1st. Barclays upgraded shares of Virgin Money UK from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 30th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on Virgin Money UK from GBX 200 ($2.42) to GBX 180 ($2.17) in a report on Tuesday, June 28th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $210.00.

About Virgin Money UK

Virgin Money UK PLC provides banking products and services for consumers, and small and medium sized businesses under the Clydesdale Bank, Yorkshire Bank, and Virgin Money brands in the United Kingdom. The company offers savings and current accounts, mortgages, credit cards, and home loans; business loans, overdraft facilities, treasury solutions, and corporate and structured finance; asset finance and wealth referral services; risk management; international trade services; currency services, pensions, and investments and protection products; and home, car, travel, and life and critical illness insurance products.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Virgin Money UK Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Virgin Money UK and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.