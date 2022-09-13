Virtus Artificial Intelligence & Technology Opportunities Fund (NYSE:AIO) to Issue $0.15 Monthly Dividend

Virtus Artificial Intelligence & Technology Opportunities Fund (NYSE:AIO – Get Rating) declared a monthly dividend on Monday, September 12th, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, October 13th will be paid a dividend of 0.15 per share on Tuesday, November 1st. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 10.33%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, October 12th.

Virtus Artificial Intelligence & Technology Opportunities Fund Stock Down 2.4 %

Shares of NYSE:AIO traded down $0.43 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $17.42. 987 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 123,947. Virtus Artificial Intelligence & Technology Opportunities Fund has a one year low of $15.56 and a one year high of $28.67. The business’s fifty day moving average is $17.50 and its 200-day moving average is $18.57.

Get Virtus Artificial Intelligence & Technology Opportunities Fund alerts:

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Virtus Artificial Intelligence & Technology Opportunities Fund

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of AIO. UBS Group AG lifted its position in Virtus Artificial Intelligence & Technology Opportunities Fund by 7.1% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 536,183 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,721,000 after purchasing an additional 35,686 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its holdings in shares of Virtus Artificial Intelligence & Technology Opportunities Fund by 9.9% during the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 504,504 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,168,000 after buying an additional 45,285 shares during the last quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in Virtus Artificial Intelligence & Technology Opportunities Fund by 39.5% in the 1st quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 267,380 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,845,000 after buying an additional 75,695 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada increased its position in Virtus Artificial Intelligence & Technology Opportunities Fund by 16.9% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 262,242 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,732,000 after acquiring an additional 37,935 shares during the period. Finally, Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. acquired a new position in Virtus Artificial Intelligence & Technology Opportunities Fund during the 1st quarter worth $648,000.

About Virtus Artificial Intelligence & Technology Opportunities Fund

The Fund seeks to generate a stable income stream and growth of capital by focusing on one of the most significant long-term secular growth opportunities in markets today. A multi-asset approach based on fundamental research is employed, dynamically allocating to attractive segments of a company’s debt and equity in order to offer an attractive risk/reward profile.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Virtus Artificial Intelligence & Technology Opportunities Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Virtus Artificial Intelligence & Technology Opportunities Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.