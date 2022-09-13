Virtus Convertible & Income Fund (NYSE:NCV) to Issue $0.04 Monthly Dividend

Virtus Convertible & Income Fund (NYSE:NCV – Get Rating) declared a monthly dividend on Monday, September 12th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 14th will be given a dividend of 0.0425 per share by the investment management company on Thursday, December 1st. This represents a $0.51 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 13.28%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 10th.
Virtus Convertible & Income Fund has decreased its dividend payment by an average of 6.5% per year over the last three years.
Virtus Convertible & Income Fund Stock Performance
NCV traded down $0.11 on Tuesday, reaching $3.84. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,500 shares, compared to its average volume of 401,969. Virtus Convertible & Income Fund has a fifty-two week low of $3.45 and a fifty-two week high of $6.41. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $3.88 and a two-hundred day moving average of $4.19.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Virtus Convertible & Income Fund
Virtus Convertible & Income Fund Company Profile
Virtus Convertible & Income Fund is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Allianz Global Investors Fund Management LLC. The fund is co-managed by Allianz Global Investors U.S. LLC. It invests in fixed income markets of the United States. The fund primarily invests in convertible securities and non-convertible high-yield bonds rated below investment grade.
Further Reading
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Virtus Convertible & Income Fund (NCV)
- This Is What To Expect From The S&P 500 Now
- The Two Things You Need To Know About Oracle’s FQ1 Report
- Three Value Stocks For A Volatile Market
- 3 Energy Stocks Nearing Breakouts From Cup-Shaped Patterns
- Do These Dividend Achievers Deserve A Place In Your Portfolio?
Receive News & Ratings for Virtus Convertible & Income Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Virtus Convertible & Income Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.