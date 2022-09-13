Virtus Convertible & Income Fund (NYSE:NCV) to Issue $0.04 Monthly Dividend

Virtus Convertible & Income Fund (NYSE:NCV – Get Rating) declared a monthly dividend on Monday, September 12th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 14th will be given a dividend of 0.0425 per share by the investment management company on Thursday, December 1st. This represents a $0.51 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 13.28%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 10th.

Virtus Convertible & Income Fund has decreased its dividend payment by an average of 6.5% per year over the last three years.

Virtus Convertible & Income Fund Stock Performance

NCV traded down $0.11 on Tuesday, reaching $3.84. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,500 shares, compared to its average volume of 401,969. Virtus Convertible & Income Fund has a fifty-two week low of $3.45 and a fifty-two week high of $6.41. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $3.88 and a two-hundred day moving average of $4.19.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Virtus Convertible & Income Fund

Virtus Convertible & Income Fund Company Profile

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of NCV. Advisors Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Virtus Convertible & Income Fund by 20.1% in the 1st quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,799,044 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $9,049,000 after purchasing an additional 301,389 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Virtus Convertible & Income Fund in the first quarter valued at approximately $258,000. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Virtus Convertible & Income Fund during the first quarter worth approximately $248,000. NewEdge Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Virtus Convertible & Income Fund by 27.9% in the 1st quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 145,526 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $732,000 after acquiring an additional 31,726 shares during the period. Finally, Nomura Holdings Inc. purchased a new stake in Virtus Convertible & Income Fund in the 2nd quarter valued at $102,000.

Virtus Convertible & Income Fund is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Allianz Global Investors Fund Management LLC. The fund is co-managed by Allianz Global Investors U.S. LLC. It invests in fixed income markets of the United States. The fund primarily invests in convertible securities and non-convertible high-yield bonds rated below investment grade.

