Virtus Diversified Income & Convertible Fund Declares Monthly Dividend of $0.18 (NYSE:ACV)

Virtus Diversified Income & Convertible Fund (NYSE:ACV – Get Rating) announced a monthly dividend on Tuesday, September 13th, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 12th will be given a dividend of 0.18 per share by the consumer goods maker on Tuesday, January 3rd. This represents a $2.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 10.20%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 9th.

Virtus Diversified Income & Convertible Fund has increased its dividend by an average of 32.8% annually over the last three years and has increased its dividend every year for the last 1 years.

NYSE ACV traded down $0.98 on Tuesday, reaching $21.17. 36,125 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 42,730. Virtus Diversified Income & Convertible Fund has a one year low of $18.47 and a one year high of $37.59. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $21.80 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $22.42.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Captrust Financial Advisors purchased a new position in shares of Virtus Diversified Income & Convertible Fund in the second quarter valued at $53,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its holdings in shares of Virtus Diversified Income & Convertible Fund by 4.5% in the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 360,338 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock valued at $7,034,000 after purchasing an additional 15,559 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG grew its holdings in shares of Virtus Diversified Income & Convertible Fund by 14.8% in the second quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 20,645 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock valued at $403,000 after purchasing an additional 2,668 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE grew its holdings in shares of Virtus Diversified Income & Convertible Fund by 5.0% in the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 136,497 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock valued at $3,474,000 after purchasing an additional 6,502 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada grew its holdings in shares of Virtus Diversified Income & Convertible Fund by 4.4% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 42,153 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock valued at $1,073,000 after purchasing an additional 1,774 shares in the last quarter.

Virtus Diversified Income & Convertible Fund is a closed-ended balanced mutual fund launched and managed by Allianz Global Investors Fund Management LLC. The fund is co-managed by Allianz Global Investors U.S. LLC. It invests in the public equity and fixed income markets. The fund primarily invests in diversified portfolio of convertible securities, income-producing equity securities, and income-producing debt and other instruments of varying maturities.

