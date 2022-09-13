Virtus Equity & Convertible Income Fund (NYSE:NIE) to Issue $0.50 Quarterly Dividend

Virtus Equity & Convertible Income Fund (NYSE:NIE – Get Rating) announced a quarterly dividend on Monday, September 12th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Monday, December 12th will be paid a dividend of 0.50 per share on Friday, December 23rd. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 9.09%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 9th.
Virtus Equity & Convertible Income Fund has raised its dividend payment by an average of 35.4% annually over the last three years and has increased its dividend every year for the last 1 years.
Virtus Equity & Convertible Income Fund Trading Down 2.9 %
NYSE:NIE traded down $0.66 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $22.00. The stock had a trading volume of 3,602 shares, compared to its average volume of 92,236. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $22.54 and a 200-day simple moving average of $23.46. Virtus Equity & Convertible Income Fund has a 52 week low of $19.82 and a 52 week high of $32.27.
Virtus Equity & Convertible Income Fund Company Profile
Virtus Equity & Convertible Income Fund is a closed ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Allianz Global Investors Fund Management LLC. The fund is co-managed by Allianz Global Investors U.S. LLC. It invests in the public equity markets of the United States. The fund invests in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.
