Virtus Equity & Convertible Income Fund (NYSE:NIE) to Issue $0.50 Quarterly Dividend

Virtus Equity & Convertible Income Fund (NYSE:NIE – Get Rating) announced a quarterly dividend on Monday, September 12th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Monday, December 12th will be paid a dividend of 0.50 per share on Friday, December 23rd. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 9.09%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 9th.

Virtus Equity & Convertible Income Fund has raised its dividend payment by an average of 35.4% annually over the last three years and has increased its dividend every year for the last 1 years.

NYSE:NIE traded down $0.66 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $22.00. The stock had a trading volume of 3,602 shares, compared to its average volume of 92,236. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $22.54 and a 200-day simple moving average of $23.46. Virtus Equity & Convertible Income Fund has a 52 week low of $19.82 and a 52 week high of $32.27.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in NIE. JPMorgan Chase & Co. acquired a new position in shares of Virtus Equity & Convertible Income Fund during the first quarter valued at $27,000. Walleye Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Virtus Equity & Convertible Income Fund in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $241,000. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans lifted its position in Virtus Equity & Convertible Income Fund by 87.0% in the second quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 26,325 shares of the company’s stock worth $546,000 after purchasing an additional 12,250 shares during the period. Finally, LPL Financial LLC raised its stake in shares of Virtus Equity & Convertible Income Fund by 202.3% in the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 62,451 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,296,000 after buying an additional 41,793 shares in the last quarter.

Virtus Equity & Convertible Income Fund is a closed ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Allianz Global Investors Fund Management LLC. The fund is co-managed by Allianz Global Investors U.S. LLC. It invests in the public equity markets of the United States. The fund invests in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.

