Virtus Investment Partners, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRTS) Shares Purchased by Philadelphia Financial Management of San Francisco LLC

Philadelphia Financial Management of San Francisco LLC raised its stake in Virtus Investment Partners, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRTS – Get Rating) by 25.6% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 34,670 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock after buying an additional 7,060 shares during the quarter. Virtus Investment Partners comprises about 2.7% of Philadelphia Financial Management of San Francisco LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 18th biggest holding. Philadelphia Financial Management of San Francisco LLC owned about 0.46% of Virtus Investment Partners worth $8,320,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System grew its holdings in shares of Virtus Investment Partners by 1.9% in the first quarter. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System now owns 2,885 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $692,000 after purchasing an additional 53 shares in the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Virtus Investment Partners by 82.1% during the first quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 153 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 69 shares during the period. Guggenheim Capital LLC raised its stake in shares of Virtus Investment Partners by 10.3% in the first quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 953 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $229,000 after acquiring an additional 89 shares in the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas boosted its holdings in Virtus Investment Partners by 6.2% in the first quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 1,567 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $376,000 after purchasing an additional 91 shares during the period. Finally, Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. grew its stake in Virtus Investment Partners by 4.5% during the 1st quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 2,236 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $537,000 after purchasing an additional 97 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.36% of the company’s stock.

Virtus Investment Partners Stock Down 4.0 %

Virtus Investment Partners stock traded down $8.13 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $192.83. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,056 shares, compared to its average volume of 43,907. The company has a market cap of $1.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.97 and a beta of 1.66. The company has a quick ratio of 8.78, a current ratio of 8.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $196.15 and a 200-day simple moving average of $198.61. Virtus Investment Partners, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $161.30 and a fifty-two week high of $338.80.

Virtus Investment Partners Increases Dividend

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, October 31st will be issued a dividend of $1.65 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, October 28th. This represents a $6.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.42%. This is a boost from Virtus Investment Partners’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.50. Virtus Investment Partners’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 29.76%.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on VRTS shares. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on Virtus Investment Partners from $159.00 to $158.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, August 1st. Piper Sandler decreased their price target on shares of Virtus Investment Partners from $289.00 to $268.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 15th.

Virtus Investment Partners Company Profile

Virtus Investment Partners, Inc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm primarily provides its services to individual and institutional clients. It launches separate client focused equity and fixed income portfolios. The firm launches equity, fixed income, and balanced mutual funds for its clients.

