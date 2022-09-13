Visa Inc. (NYSE:V) Shares Sold by Kiwi Wealth Investments Limited Partnership

Kiwi Wealth Investments Limited Partnership decreased its holdings in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V – Get Rating) by 13.9% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 150,772 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock after selling 24,353 shares during the quarter. Visa comprises about 1.8% of Kiwi Wealth Investments Limited Partnership’s portfolio, making the stock its 7th biggest position. Kiwi Wealth Investments Limited Partnership’s holdings in Visa were worth $33,437,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in Visa by 1.9% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 129,031,301 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $27,962,374,000 after acquiring an additional 2,440,030 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its position in Visa by 2.1% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 74,542,114 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $16,154,022,000 after acquiring an additional 1,504,897 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Visa by 2.9% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 29,682,215 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $6,416,486,000 after acquiring an additional 827,137 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its position in Visa by 11.5% during the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 25,850,411 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $5,602,043,000 after acquiring an additional 2,659,845 shares during the period. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its position in Visa by 33.1% during the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 22,222,170 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $4,928,211,000 after acquiring an additional 5,527,427 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.49% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Visa

In other news, CEO Alfred F. Kelly, Jr. sold 9,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $195.37, for a total transaction of $1,758,330.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 159,887 shares in the company, valued at approximately $31,237,123.19. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 0.21% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Visa Price Performance

V has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on Visa from $278.00 to $262.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 27th. Robert W. Baird reduced their price objective on Visa from $290.00 to $265.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 20th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Visa from $284.00 to $291.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 27th. Mizuho reduced their price objective on Visa from $235.00 to $215.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 1st. Finally, Susquehanna reduced their price objective on Visa from $290.00 to $260.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 28th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $257.64.

NYSE:V traded down $4.50 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $202.13. 125,012 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,544,239. Visa Inc. has a 52-week low of $185.91 and a 52-week high of $236.96. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $207.79 and its 200 day moving average price is $207.79. The company has a current ratio of 1.43, a quick ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. The company has a market cap of $382.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.48, a P/E/G ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 0.90.

Visa Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 12th were issued a dividend of $0.375 per share. This represents a $1.50 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.74%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 11th. Visa’s dividend payout ratio is currently 22.12%.

Visa Company Profile

Visa Inc operates as a payments technology company worldwide. The company facilitates digital payments among consumers, merchants, financial institutions, businesses, strategic partners, and government entities. It operates VisaNet, a transaction processing network that enables authorization, clearing, and settlement of payment transactions.

Further Reading

