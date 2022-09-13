Vision Marine Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:VMAR) Short Interest Down 96.2% in August

Vision Marine Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:VMAR – Get Rating) was the target of a significant drop in short interest in the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,100 shares, a drop of 96.2% from the August 15th total of 29,100 shares. Currently, 0.1% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 53,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Vision Marine Technologies

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Vision Marine Technologies stock. Greenleaf Trust acquired a new stake in shares of Vision Marine Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:VMAR – Get Rating) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 10,200 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $67,000. Greenleaf Trust owned approximately 0.12% of Vision Marine Technologies at the end of the most recent reporting period. 1.30% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Vision Marine Technologies Stock Performance

VMAR stock traded up $0.04 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $6.15. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 20,217 shares, compared to its average volume of 55,009. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a quick ratio of 3.83 and a current ratio of 4.81. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $6.05 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $5.42. Vision Marine Technologies has a 1 year low of $3.35 and a 1 year high of $8.79.

About Vision Marine Technologies

Vision Marine Technologies ( NASDAQ:VMAR Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 12th. The company reported ($0.19) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Vision Marine Technologies had a negative return on equity of 45.29% and a negative net margin of 207.59%. The firm had revenue of $1.59 million for the quarter.

Vision Marine Technologies Inc designs, develops, and manufactures electric outboard powertrain systems and electric boats in Canada, the United States, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Sale of Electric Boats and Rental of Electric Boats. The company offers outboard motors, boat parts, and related maintenance services.

