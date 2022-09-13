Vivendi SE (OTCMKTS:VIVHY) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Vivendi SE (OTCMKTS:VIVHY – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest during the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 173,800 shares, a growth of 12,314.3% from the August 15th total of 1,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 373,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.5 days.

Vivendi Stock Performance

Shares of VIVHY stock traded up $0.25 on Tuesday, hitting $8.95. The stock had a trading volume of 170,036 shares, compared to its average volume of 169,372. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $9.38 and its 200-day moving average is $11.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 1.22 and a quick ratio of 1.19. Vivendi has a 52-week low of $8.38 and a 52-week high of $14.23.

Analyst Ratings Changes

VIVHY has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of Vivendi from €13.40 ($13.67) to €12.00 ($12.24) and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 20th. UBS Group decreased their price objective on shares of Vivendi from €15.50 ($15.82) to €15.10 ($15.41) in a research note on Monday, August 1st. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price objective on shares of Vivendi from €14.00 ($14.29) to €13.00 ($13.27) and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 26th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $13.13.

About Vivendi

Vivendi SE operates as a entertainment, media, and communication company in France, the rest of Europe, the Americas, Asia/Oceania, and Africa. It operates through Canal+ Group, Havas Group, Editis, Prisma Media, Gameloft, Vivendi Village, Corporate, and New Initiative segments. The Canal+ Group segment publishes and distributes premium and thematic pay-TV and free-to-air channels; and produces, sells, and distributes movies and TV series.

Featured Stories

