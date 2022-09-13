VNET Group (NASDAQ:VNET) Shares Gap Up to $4.69

VNET Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:VNET – Get Rating)’s share price gapped up prior to trading on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $4.69, but opened at $4.80. VNET Group shares last traded at $5.64, with a volume of 35,173 shares changing hands.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms have weighed in on VNET. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of VNET Group from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $6.50 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 25th. HSBC dropped their price target on shares of VNET Group from $13.50 to $9.40 in a research report on Wednesday, May 25th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lowered shares of VNET Group from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $7.20 to $5.90 in a research report on Thursday, September 1st.

Get VNET Group alerts:

VNET Group Price Performance

The business’s fifty day moving average is $5.07 and its 200-day moving average is $5.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.36, a current ratio of 1.41 and a quick ratio of 1.41. The firm has a market cap of $887.13 million, a PE ratio of -9.25 and a beta of 0.02.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On VNET Group

VNET Group ( NASDAQ:VNET Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 30th. The information technology services provider reported ($2.58) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.36) by ($2.22). VNET Group had a negative return on equity of 1.89% and a negative net margin of 2.13%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.06 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that VNET Group, Inc. will post -0.61 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in VNET. Pictet Asset Management SA boosted its stake in VNET Group by 2.9% in the 4th quarter. Pictet Asset Management SA now owns 3,614,888 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $32,642,000 after purchasing an additional 101,590 shares during the period. Krane Funds Advisors LLC lifted its stake in VNET Group by 11.3% in the 1st quarter. Krane Funds Advisors LLC now owns 3,344,843 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $19,500,000 after purchasing an additional 340,918 shares in the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund bought a new position in VNET Group in the 1st quarter valued at $14,191,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its holdings in VNET Group by 4.4% in the 4th quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 2,329,054 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $21,031,000 after purchasing an additional 98,854 shares during the period. Finally, Hawk Ridge Capital Management LP grew its position in shares of VNET Group by 24.5% during the 1st quarter. Hawk Ridge Capital Management LP now owns 2,166,601 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $12,631,000 after purchasing an additional 426,613 shares in the last quarter. 58.32% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

VNET Group Company Profile

(Get Rating)

VNET Group, Inc, an investment holding company, provides hosting and related services in China. It offers managed hosting services consisting of managed retail services, such as colocation services that dedicate data center space to house customers' servers and networking equipment, as well as allow customers to lease partial or entire cabinets for their servers; server administration services; interconnectivity services that allow customers to connect their servers; value-added services, including hybrid IT, bare metal, firewall, server load balancing, data backup and recovery, data center management, server management, and backup server services; cloud services that allow customers to run applications over the internet using IT infrastructure; VPN Services that extend customers' private networks by setting up connections through the public internet.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for VNET Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for VNET Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.