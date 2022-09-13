VNUE, Inc. (OTCMKTS:VNUE) Short Interest Update

VNUE, Inc. (OTCMKTS:VNUE – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest in August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 20,300 shares, a decline of 88.9% from the August 15th total of 183,600 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 12,964,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days.

VNUE Stock Up 11.5 %

VNUE stock traded up $0.00 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $0.00. 1,932,220 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,674,693. VNUE has a fifty-two week low of $0.00 and a fifty-two week high of $0.02.

VNUE Company Profile

VNUE, Inc operates as a music technology company. The company provides a suite of products and services that monetize and monitor music for artists, labels, performing rights organizations, radio stations, venues, restaurants, gyms, bars, and other businesses. It offers Set.fm/DiscLive Network, a digital live music distribution consumer app platform that allows users to download and purchase through their mobile devices; and provides physical collectible products that are recorded and sold at shows, as well as online through the company's partner DiscLive Network.

