Volkswagen AG (OTCMKTS:VWAPY) Short Interest Up 499.7% in August

Volkswagen AG (OTCMKTS:VWAPY – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest during the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 190,100 shares, a growth of 499.7% from the August 15th total of 31,700 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 749,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.3 days.
Volkswagen Stock Performance
VWAPY traded up 0.68 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching 15.46. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,307,300 shares, compared to its average volume of 518,616. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of 14.12 and a 200 day simple moving average of 15.34. Volkswagen has a twelve month low of 12.17 and a twelve month high of 24.06.
About Volkswagen
See Also
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Volkswagen (VWAPY)
- This Is What To Expect From The S&P 500 Now
- The Two Things You Need To Know About Oracle’s FQ1 Report
- Three Value Stocks For A Volatile Market
- 3 Energy Stocks Nearing Breakouts From Cup-Shaped Patterns
- Do These Dividend Achievers Deserve A Place In Your Portfolio?
Receive News & Ratings for Volkswagen Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Volkswagen and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.