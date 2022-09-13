Volkswagen AG (OTCMKTS:VWAPY) Short Interest Up 499.7% in August

Volkswagen AG (OTCMKTS:VWAPY – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest during the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 190,100 shares, a growth of 499.7% from the August 15th total of 31,700 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 749,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.3 days.

Volkswagen Stock Performance

VWAPY traded up 0.68 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching 15.46. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,307,300 shares, compared to its average volume of 518,616. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of 14.12 and a 200 day simple moving average of 15.34. Volkswagen has a twelve month low of 12.17 and a twelve month high of 24.06.

About Volkswagen

Volkswagen AG manufactures and sells automobiles primarily in Europe, North America, South America, and the Asia-Pacific. The company operates in four segments: Passenger Cars and Light Commercial Vehicles, Commercial Vehicles, Power Engineering, and Financial Services. The Passenger Cars and Light Commercial Vehicles segment develops vehicles, engines, and vehicle software; and light commercial vehicles; and produces and sells passenger cars and related parts.

