Wagerr Price Tops $0.0075 on Top Exchanges (WGR)

Wagerr (WGR) traded 1.1% lower against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 13:00 PM ET on September 13th. In the last week, Wagerr has traded 12% higher against the US dollar. Wagerr has a total market cap of $1.62 million and approximately $2,139.00 worth of Wagerr was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Wagerr coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0075 or 0.00000036 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded down 5.8% against the dollar and now trades at $19.72 or 0.00094716 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded down 6.4% against the dollar and now trades at $14.34 or 0.00068901 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 8.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.57 or 0.00021942 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded 7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000547 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded down 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.30 or 0.00001456 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.71 or 0.00032246 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0666 or 0.00000320 BTC.

TerraClassicUSD (USTC) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0459 or 0.00000221 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded 6.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.58 or 0.00007579 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0599 or 0.00000288 BTC.

Wagerr Profile

Wagerr (WGR) uses the hashing algorithm. It launched on May 11th, 2017. Wagerr’s total supply is 245,493,783 coins and its circulating supply is 216,761,204 coins. The Reddit community for Wagerr is /r/Wagerr and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Wagerr’s official message board is news.wagerr.com. The official website for Wagerr is www.wagerr.com. Wagerr’s official Twitter account is @wagerrx and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Wagerr

According to CryptoCompare, “Wagerr is a decentralized sportsbook built on blockchain technology. Due to its peer-to-peer structure Wagerr brings trustless sports betting to the whole world while avoiding single hacks, scams and server downtime. Wagerr is able to escrow user stakes, verify results and pay out winners automatically, eliminating the need for third party services which charge higher fees.In Wagerr ets are executed through the use of Application Specific Smart Contracts (ASSC), while a network of Oracle Masternodes update game results and execute smart contracts to facilitate reliable betting and payouts and receive 50% of the bet's fee while doing so. 48% of the fees are destroyed, reducing the total supply of WGR while demand is created by users who buy WGR to gamble with. Anyone can stake 25,000 WGR to run a Masternode and earn a monthly share of the network fees.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Wagerr directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Wagerr should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Wagerr using one of the exchanges listed above.

