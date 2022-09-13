Warren Averett Asset Management LLC Acquires 4,971 Shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:MUB)

Warren Averett Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in iShares National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:MUB – Get Rating) by 40.7% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 17,190 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 4,971 shares during the quarter. Warren Averett Asset Management LLC’s holdings in iShares National Muni Bond ETF were worth $1,885,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 69.6% in the first quarter. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC now owns 424,531 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $46,546,000 after acquiring an additional 174,267 shares during the last quarter. Maple Capital Management Inc. grew its position in iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 25.7% in the 1st quarter. Maple Capital Management Inc. now owns 4,947 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $542,000 after purchasing an additional 1,012 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada increased its holdings in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 36.0% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,505,229 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $165,035,000 after purchasing an additional 398,735 shares during the period. Eaton Vance Management raised its position in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 22.6% during the first quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 414,278 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $45,421,000 after buying an additional 76,465 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Forum Financial Management LP lifted its stake in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 330.5% in the first quarter. Forum Financial Management LP now owns 18,881 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,070,000 after buying an additional 14,495 shares during the period.

iShares National Muni Bond ETF stock traded down $0.30 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $105.14. The stock had a trading volume of 103,080 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,736,629. iShares National Muni Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $104.21 and a fifty-two week high of $117.08. The company has a 50-day moving average of $107.02 and a two-hundred day moving average of $107.58.

iShares National Muni Bond ETF Company Profile

iShares National AMT-Free Muni Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Index (the Index).

