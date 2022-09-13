Warren Averett Asset Management LLC Boosts Stock Position in iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF (NASDAQ:SCZ)

Warren Averett Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF (NASDAQ:SCZ – Get Rating) by 1.1% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 153,493 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,703 shares during the quarter. iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF comprises 0.9% of Warren Averett Asset Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 21st largest position. Warren Averett Asset Management LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF were worth $10,183,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF by 8.5% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,403,132 shares of the company’s stock valued at $102,555,000 after buying an additional 109,702 shares during the period. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI increased its stake in iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF by 12.9% during the fourth quarter. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI now owns 59,299 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,338,000 after acquiring an additional 6,758 shares during the last quarter. Bridgeworth LLC raised its position in iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF by 62.2% in the fourth quarter. Bridgeworth LLC now owns 5,431 shares of the company’s stock valued at $397,000 after purchasing an additional 2,082 shares during the period. Equitable Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF by 7.7% in the 4th quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. now owns 444,055 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,456,000 after purchasing an additional 31,681 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can grew its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF by 14.0% during the 4th quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 733,461 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,717,000 after purchasing an additional 89,848 shares during the period.

iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF Stock Down 2.9 %

Shares of NASDAQ:SCZ traded down $1.61 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $54.13. 89,724 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,920,934. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $55.84 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $59.63. iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF has a fifty-two week low of $52.08 and a fifty-two week high of $79.06.

iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF Company Profile

