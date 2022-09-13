Warren Averett Asset Management LLC Buys 1,295 Shares of iShares Core Growth Allocation ETF (NYSEARCA:AOR)

Warren Averett Asset Management LLC increased its stake in iShares Core Growth Allocation ETF (NYSEARCA:AOR – Get Rating) by 1.8% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 72,664 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,295 shares during the period. Warren Averett Asset Management LLC owned about 0.19% of iShares Core Growth Allocation ETF worth $3,921,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in AOR. HighTower Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Core Growth Allocation ETF by 258.1% in the 4th quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 26,455 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,510,000 after purchasing an additional 19,067 shares in the last quarter. PCG Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares Core Growth Allocation ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $551,000. Private Advisor Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Core Growth Allocation ETF by 7.0% in the 4th quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 33,096 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,889,000 after acquiring an additional 2,159 shares during the last quarter. Cardinal Point Wealth Management Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Core Growth Allocation ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $764,000. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can grew its holdings in shares of iShares Core Growth Allocation ETF by 1,242.1% during the 4th quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 14,709 shares of the company’s stock valued at $842,000 after purchasing an additional 13,613 shares during the last quarter.

NYSEARCA:AOR traded down $0.90 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $48.08. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 5,240 shares, compared to its average volume of 337,271. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $49.01 and a 200-day simple moving average of $50.36. iShares Core Growth Allocation ETF has a 1 year low of $46.78 and a 1 year high of $57.82.

iShares Growth Allocation ETF, formerly iShares S&P Growth Allocation Fund (the Fund), is an open-end management investment company. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P Target Risk Growth Index (the Growth Allocation Index). The Growth Allocation Index seeks to measure the performance of an asset allocation strategy targeted to a growth-focused risk profile.

