Warren Averett Asset Management LLC Cuts Stock Holdings in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:EEM)

Warren Averett Asset Management LLC trimmed its position in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:EEM – Get Rating) by 37.0% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 28,185 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 16,540 shares during the quarter. Warren Averett Asset Management LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF were worth $1,273,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Byrne Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF in the 4th quarter worth $25,000. KRS Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF in the 4th quarter worth $28,000. Aberdeen Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF in the 4th quarter worth $28,000. Aspire Wealth Management Corp acquired a new stake in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF during the 4th quarter worth $31,000. Finally, Adirondack Trust Co. boosted its stake in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 235.3% during the 1st quarter. Adirondack Trust Co. now owns 1,140 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $51,000 after purchasing an additional 800 shares during the last quarter. 79.56% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF Trading Down 2.3 %

EEM traded down $0.92 on Tuesday, hitting $38.66. 1,798,824 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 33,003,642. iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF has a fifty-two week low of $38.05 and a fifty-two week high of $52.77. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $39.63 and a 200-day moving average price of $41.64.

iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF Company Profile

iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF, formerly iShares MSCI Emerging Markets Index Fund (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of publicly traded equity securities in global emerging markets, as measured by the MSCI Emerging Markets Index (the Index).

