Warren Averett Asset Management LLC Grows Position in Invesco FTSE RAFI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:PXH)

Warren Averett Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Invesco FTSE RAFI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:PXH – Get Rating) by 3.9% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,361,799 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 88,692 shares during the period. Invesco FTSE RAFI Emerging Markets ETF makes up about 4.2% of Warren Averett Asset Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 8th largest position. Warren Averett Asset Management LLC owned approximately 3.38% of Invesco FTSE RAFI Emerging Markets ETF worth $49,173,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of PXH. Exencial Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Invesco FTSE RAFI Emerging Markets ETF by 11.1% in the first quarter. Exencial Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 17,084 shares of the company’s stock worth $356,000 after purchasing an additional 1,712 shares during the last quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC grew its stake in Invesco FTSE RAFI Emerging Markets ETF by 131.4% during the 1st quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC now owns 2,113 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after buying an additional 1,200 shares during the last quarter. Aviance Capital Partners LLC increased its position in Invesco FTSE RAFI Emerging Markets ETF by 4.4% during the 1st quarter. Aviance Capital Partners LLC now owns 64,789 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,349,000 after buying an additional 2,744 shares in the last quarter. Chilton Capital Management LLC increased its position in Invesco FTSE RAFI Emerging Markets ETF by 4.5% during the 4th quarter. Chilton Capital Management LLC now owns 221,282 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,844,000 after buying an additional 9,621 shares in the last quarter. Finally, One Plus One Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in Invesco FTSE RAFI Emerging Markets ETF by 27.4% in the first quarter. One Plus One Wealth Management LLC now owns 199,536 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,154,000 after buying an additional 42,959 shares during the last quarter.

Invesco FTSE RAFI Emerging Markets ETF Price Performance

Shares of PXH stock traded down $0.45 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $18.19. 12,369 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 960,221. Invesco FTSE RAFI Emerging Markets ETF has a 1 year low of $17.01 and a 1 year high of $23.63. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $17.99 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $19.10.

