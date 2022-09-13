Warren Averett Asset Management LLC Grows Stock Position in S&P Global Inc. (NYSE:SPGI)

Warren Averett Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in S&P Global Inc. (NYSE:SPGI – Get Rating) by 5.4% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 885 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 45 shares during the period. Warren Averett Asset Management LLC’s holdings in S&P Global were worth $363,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of SPGI. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC increased its holdings in S&P Global by 133.2% during the 1st quarter. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC now owns 13,988 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $5,737,000 after purchasing an additional 7,991 shares during the period. Kiwi Wealth Investments Limited Partnership increased its holdings in S&P Global by 16.0% during the 1st quarter. Kiwi Wealth Investments Limited Partnership now owns 38,679 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $15,865,000 after purchasing an additional 5,342 shares during the period. Maple Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in S&P Global by 1.0% during the 1st quarter. Maple Capital Management Inc. now owns 37,404 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $15,342,000 after purchasing an additional 364 shares during the period. Phase 2 Partners LLC purchased a new position in S&P Global during the 1st quarter valued at about $6,141,000. Finally, Polar Capital Holdings Plc increased its holdings in S&P Global by 6.7% during the 1st quarter. Polar Capital Holdings Plc now owns 63,768 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $26,156,000 after purchasing an additional 4,017 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.15% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on SPGI shares. Barclays reduced their price target on S&P Global from $450.00 to $385.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, June 3rd. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on S&P Global from $398.00 to $390.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on S&P Global from $540.00 to $434.00 in a report on Thursday, June 2nd. Robert W. Baird reduced their target price on S&P Global from $472.00 to $414.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, June 2nd. Finally, Atlantic Securities reduced their target price on S&P Global from $440.00 to $375.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, June 8th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, S&P Global currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $416.43.

Shares of SPGI traded down $10.26 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $361.24. The company had a trading volume of 52,329 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,470,001. The company has a market capitalization of $120.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.68, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.68 and a beta of 1.05. S&P Global Inc. has a 52 week low of $311.87 and a 52 week high of $484.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a current ratio of 1.26. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $365.08 and a 200 day moving average price of $367.15.

S&P Global (NYSE:SPGI – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 2nd. The business services provider reported $2.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.91 by ($0.10). The business had revenue of $2.99 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3 billion. S&P Global had a net margin of 38.49% and a return on equity of 17.22%. The business’s revenue was up 42.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $3.62 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that S&P Global Inc. will post 11.49 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 12th. Investors of record on Friday, August 26th were given a $0.85 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 25th. This represents a $3.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.94%. S&P Global’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 25.34%.

In related news, insider John L. Berisford sold 13,450 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $370.59, for a total value of $4,984,435.50. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 24,430 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,053,513.70. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, insider John L. Berisford sold 13,450 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $370.59, for a total transaction of $4,984,435.50. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 24,430 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,053,513.70. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Nancy Luquette sold 3,200 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $367.49, for a total value of $1,175,968.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 2,467 shares in the company, valued at $906,597.83. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 27,150 shares of company stock valued at $10,146,219. 0.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

S&P Global Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides credit ratings, benchmarks, analytics, and workflow solutions in the global capital, commodity, and automotive markets. It operates in six divisions: S&P Global Ratings, S&P Dow Jones Indices, S&P Global Commodity Insights, S&P Global Market Intelligence, S&P Global Mobility, and S&P Global Engineering Solutions.

