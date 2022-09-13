Warren Averett Asset Management LLC Increases Stock Holdings in International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM)

Warren Averett Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM – Get Rating) by 3.0% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 4,489 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 129 shares during the quarter. Warren Averett Asset Management LLC’s holdings in International Business Machines were worth $583,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in IBM. IFS Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in International Business Machines during the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. Parkside Investments LLC purchased a new stake in International Business Machines during the 1st quarter valued at about $31,000. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. grew its stake in International Business Machines by 39.9% during the 1st quarter. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. now owns 270 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 77 shares during the last quarter. PrairieView Partners LLC grew its stake in International Business Machines by 64.2% during the 1st quarter. PrairieView Partners LLC now owns 284 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 111 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Claremont Financial Group Inc. purchased a new stake in International Business Machines during the 4th quarter valued at about $38,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 55.52% of the company’s stock.

International Business Machines Price Performance

Shares of International Business Machines stock traded down $2.21 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $128.45. 123,908 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,060,648. The business has a 50-day moving average of $133.09 and a 200 day moving average of $132.88. International Business Machines Co. has a fifty-two week low of $114.56 and a fifty-two week high of $146.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $116.01 billion, a PE ratio of 20.99, a PEG ratio of 1.95 and a beta of 0.84. The company has a quick ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.28.

International Business Machines Dividend Announcement

International Business Machines ( NYSE:IBM Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Monday, July 18th. The technology company reported $2.31 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.29 by $0.02. International Business Machines had a return on equity of 43.52% and a net margin of 8.72%. The business had revenue of $15.54 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $15.18 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.33 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 9.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that International Business Machines Co. will post 9.47 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Saturday, September 10th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 10th were issued a dividend of $1.65 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, August 9th. This represents a $6.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.14%. International Business Machines’s payout ratio is currently 107.14%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts have weighed in on IBM shares. StockNews.com downgraded International Business Machines from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 31st. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on International Business Machines from $156.00 to $163.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 17th. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price objective on International Business Machines from $152.00 to $148.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 19th. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on International Business Machines from $157.00 to $155.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $146.80.

About International Business Machines

International Business Machines Corporation provides integrated solutions and services worldwide. The company operates through four business segments: Software, Consulting, Infrastructure, and Financing. The Software segment offers hybrid cloud platform and software solutions, such as Red Hat, an enterprise open-source solutions; software for business automation, AIOps and management, integration, and application servers; data and artificial intelligence solutions; and security software and services for threat, data, and identity.

