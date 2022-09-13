Warren Averett Asset Management LLC Reduces Stock Position in Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC)

Warren Averett Asset Management LLC cut its stake in Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC) by 2.2% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 19,587 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 437 shares during the quarter. Warren Averett Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Bank of America were worth $808,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Gryphon Financial Partners LLC grew its position in shares of Bank of America by 4.0% in the first quarter. Gryphon Financial Partners LLC now owns 10,805 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $445,000 after purchasing an additional 419 shares during the last quarter. RDA Financial Network grew its position in shares of Bank of America by 22.5% in the first quarter. RDA Financial Network now owns 17,789 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $733,000 after purchasing an additional 3,269 shares during the last quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. grew its position in shares of Bank of America by 6.7% in the first quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. now owns 189,342 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $7,805,000 after purchasing an additional 11,847 shares during the last quarter. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Bank of America in the first quarter valued at approximately $13,302,000. Finally, Bath Savings Trust Co grew its position in shares of Bank of America by 33.0% in the first quarter. Bath Savings Trust Co now owns 12,698 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $523,000 after purchasing an additional 3,148 shares during the last quarter. 68.48% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Bank of America Trading Down 2.5 %

Shares of BAC stock traded down $0.89 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $34.38. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 879,957 shares, compared to its average volume of 33,875,656. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $33.63 and its 200-day simple moving average is $36.28. Bank of America Co. has a 12-month low of $29.67 and a 12-month high of $50.11. The company has a quick ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15. The firm has a market capitalization of $276.25 billion, a PE ratio of 10.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 1.37.

Bank of America Increases Dividend

Bank of America ( NYSE:BAC Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Monday, July 18th. The financial services provider reported $0.73 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.77 by ($0.04). Bank of America had a net margin of 28.89% and a return on equity of 11.51%. The business had revenue of $22.69 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $22.79 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.03 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 5.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts predict that Bank of America Co. will post 3.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 2nd will be paid a $0.22 dividend. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.56%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 1st. This is an increase from Bank of America’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.21. Bank of America’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 27.50%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts have recently commented on BAC shares. Barclays lowered their price target on shares of Bank of America from $58.00 to $51.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 19th. Piper Sandler decreased their target price on shares of Bank of America from $51.00 to $47.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 1st. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on shares of Bank of America from $45.00 to $40.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 19th. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of Bank of America from $47.00 to $40.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 12th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group decreased their target price on shares of Bank of America from $43.00 to $33.00 in a research report on Monday, July 11th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $46.58.

About Bank of America

Bank of America Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides banking and financial products and services for individual consumers, small and middle-market businesses, institutional investors, large corporations, and governments worldwide. Its Consumer Banking segment offers traditional and money market savings accounts, certificates of deposit and IRAs, noninterest-and interest-bearing checking accounts, and investment accounts and products; and credit and debit cards, residential mortgages, and home equity loans, as well as direct and indirect loans, such as automotive, recreational vehicle, and consumer personal loans.

