Warren Averett Asset Management LLC Sells 199 Shares of Salesforce, Inc. (NYSE:CRM)

Warren Averett Asset Management LLC lowered its position in shares of Salesforce, Inc. (NYSE:CRM – Get Rating) by 14.6% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 1,161 shares of the CRM provider’s stock after selling 199 shares during the quarter. Warren Averett Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Salesforce were worth $247,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vectors Research Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Salesforce by 128.9% in the 4th quarter. Vectors Research Management LLC now owns 103 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 58 shares during the last quarter. MCF Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Salesforce in the 1st quarter valued at about $30,000. FSC Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Salesforce by 1,350.0% in the 1st quarter. FSC Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 145 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 135 shares during the last quarter. Verity Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Salesforce in the 1st quarter valued at about $35,000. Finally, Retirement Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Salesforce by 65.5% in the 1st quarter. Retirement Group LLC now owns 182 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 72 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 77.02% of the company’s stock.

CRM stock traded down $5.25 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $160.38. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 134,785 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,121,359. The company has a market cap of $160.38 billion, a PE ratio of 294.94, a P/E/G ratio of 4.41 and a beta of 1.12. Salesforce, Inc. has a 12 month low of $150.48 and a 12 month high of $311.75. The company has a current ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $174.64 and its 200-day moving average is $181.57.

Salesforce ( NYSE:CRM Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 24th. The CRM provider reported $1.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.02 by $0.17. The business had revenue of $7.72 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.70 billion. Salesforce had a return on equity of 3.32% and a net margin of 1.83%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 21.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.87 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Salesforce, Inc. will post 2.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Salesforce announced that its board has approved a stock repurchase program on Wednesday, August 24th that authorizes the company to repurchase $10.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the CRM provider to repurchase up to 6.4% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are often a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

CRM has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Loop Capital lowered their target price on Salesforce from $225.00 to $175.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, June 2nd. UBS Group reduced their price target on Salesforce from $190.00 to $180.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 25th. Canaccord Genuity Group reduced their price target on Salesforce from $260.00 to $215.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 25th. Wedbush reduced their price target on Salesforce from $225.00 to $215.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 25th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price target on Salesforce from $330.00 to $260.00 in a report on Monday, May 23rd. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-two have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $244.11.

In other news, CEO Marc Benioff sold 2,300 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $155.51, for a total transaction of $357,673.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 27,761,368 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,317,170,337.68. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other news, CFO Amy E. Weaver sold 516 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, July 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $177.86, for a total transaction of $91,775.76. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 30,486 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,422,239.96. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Marc Benioff sold 2,300 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $155.51, for a total value of $357,673.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 27,761,368 shares in the company, valued at $4,317,170,337.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 70,849 shares of company stock valued at $12,413,201 in the last ninety days. 3.60% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Salesforce, Inc provides customer relationship management technology that brings companies and customers together worldwide. Its Customer 360 platform empowers its customers to work together to deliver connected experiences for their customers. The company's service offerings include Sales to store data, monitor leads and progress, forecast opportunities, gain insights through analytics and relationship intelligence, and deliver quotes, contracts, and invoices; and Service that enables companies to deliver trusted and highly personalized customer service and support at scale.

