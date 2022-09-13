Warren Averett Asset Management LLC Sells 358 Shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM)

Warren Averett Asset Management LLC cut its stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) by 3.1% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 11,181 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 358 shares during the period. Warren Averett Asset Management LLC’s holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. were worth $1,524,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 2.6% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 266,854,574 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $36,377,615,000 after purchasing an additional 6,792,220 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 1.6% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 141,720,090 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $22,441,376,000 after purchasing an additional 2,277,065 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 1.5% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 47,806,506 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $7,548,705,000 after purchasing an additional 687,571 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in the fourth quarter worth $4,092,843,000. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 4.7% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 19,360,635 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,639,810,000 after buying an additional 877,422 shares in the last quarter. 68.57% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms have recently commented on JPM. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $149.00 to $127.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 12th. Piper Sandler reduced their price target on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $170.00 to $158.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 1st. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $150.00 to $156.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 24th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price objective on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $174.00 to $155.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday. Finally, Citigroup upgraded shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $145.00 to $135.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $145.95.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Stock Down 2.4 %

Shares of JPM stock traded down $2.94 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $117.64. 430,462 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 9,446,106. The stock has a market cap of $344.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.45, a P/E/G ratio of 2.11 and a beta of 1.10. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $115.44 and its two-hundred day moving average is $123.33. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a 52-week low of $106.06 and a 52-week high of $172.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 0.83 and a quick ratio of 0.83.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 14th. The financial services provider reported $2.76 EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $2.76. The firm had revenue of $30.72 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $31.82 billion. JPMorgan Chase & Co. had a net margin of 30.41% and a return on equity of 15.29%. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s revenue was up .8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $3.78 EPS. Equities analysts predict that JPMorgan Chase & Co. will post 11.31 EPS for the current year.

About JPMorgan Chase & Co.

(Get Rating)

JPMorgan Chase & Co operates as a financial services company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Consumer & Community Banking (CCB), Corporate & Investment Bank (CIB), Commercial Banking (CB), and Asset & Wealth Management (AWM). The CCB segment offers s deposit, investment and lending products, payments, and services to consumers; lending, deposit, and cash management and payment solutions to small businesses; mortgage origination and servicing activities; residential mortgages and home equity loans; and credit card, auto loan, and leasing services.

