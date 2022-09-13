Waves Ducks Self Reported Market Cap Reaches $1.01 Million (EGG)

Waves Ducks (EGG) traded up 5.2% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 10:00 AM Eastern on September 13th. One Waves Ducks coin can now be bought for about $23.10 or 0.00107107 BTC on exchanges. Waves Ducks has a market cap of $1.01 million and approximately $24,080.00 worth of Waves Ducks was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Waves Ducks has traded up 20.5% against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Tarality (TARAL) traded down 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000004 BTC.

The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded up 213.7% against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004707 BTC.

USD Coin (USDC) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004707 BTC.

Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded 600.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded up 44.1% against the dollar and now trades at $82.99 or 0.00388801 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded down 7.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.48 or 0.00002241 BTC.

Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $165.86 or 0.00780583 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded down 6.3% against the dollar and now trades at $3.02 or 0.00014229 BTC.

About Waves Ducks

Waves Ducks’ total supply is 989,212 coins and its circulating supply is 43,906 coins. Waves Ducks’ official Twitter account is @FinanceGoose.

Waves Ducks Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Goose Finance is a decentralized exchange running on Binance Smart Chain and Pancake swap exchange.What Goose Finance is trying to do is create a perpetual deflation token, the Golden Egg, that allows a constant price pump with a sufficient burn mechanism. It's not trying to replace the swap & exchange but to add value into the system and create a suitable and sustainable environment for people to yield farm with high APR. “

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Waves Ducks directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Waves Ducks should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Waves Ducks using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

