Wealth Architects LLC Cuts Stock Holdings in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IJS)

Wealth Architects LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IJS – Get Rating) by 0.3% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 129,893 shares of the company’s stock after selling 402 shares during the period. iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF comprises approximately 2.3% of Wealth Architects LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 13th largest position. Wealth Architects LLC owned about 0.17% of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF worth $13,300,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. M&T Bank Corp boosted its holdings in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF by 17.1% during the first quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 1,743,694 shares of the company’s stock worth $178,538,000 after purchasing an additional 254,639 shares during the period. Merriman Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF by 1,818.6% during the first quarter. Merriman Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,491,341 shares of the company’s stock worth $152,698,000 after purchasing an additional 1,413,612 shares during the period. Truist Financial Corp boosted its holdings in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF by 2.7% during the first quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 1,465,909 shares of the company’s stock worth $150,094,000 after purchasing an additional 38,684 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF by 8.0% during the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,180,876 shares of the company’s stock worth $120,912,000 after purchasing an additional 87,542 shares during the period. Finally, RGT Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF by 0.9% during the first quarter. RGT Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 880,912 shares of the company’s stock worth $90,197,000 after purchasing an additional 7,982 shares during the period.

Get iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF alerts:

iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF Stock Performance

Shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF stock traded down $3.49 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $91.06. 16,272 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 938,569. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $94.11 and its 200 day moving average is $96.27. iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF has a 1 year low of $85.75 and a 1 year high of $111.85.

About iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF

iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Value Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P SmallCap 600 Value Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the small-capitalization value sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P SmallCap 600 Index exhibiting the strongest value characteristics.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.