Wealth Architects LLC Has $1.20 Million Holdings in Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC)

Wealth Architects LLC lowered its position in shares of Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC) by 1.0% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 29,124 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 305 shares during the quarter. Wealth Architects LLC’s holdings in Bank of America were worth $1,200,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in BAC. SkyView Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in Bank of America by 30.2% during the first quarter. SkyView Investment Advisors LLC now owns 16,365 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $646,000 after purchasing an additional 3,800 shares in the last quarter. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC grew its position in Bank of America by 38.3% during the first quarter. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC now owns 567,489 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $23,392,000 after purchasing an additional 157,270 shares in the last quarter. Kiwi Wealth Investments Limited Partnership grew its position in Bank of America by 7.9% during the first quarter. Kiwi Wealth Investments Limited Partnership now owns 672,326 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $27,713,000 after purchasing an additional 49,261 shares in the last quarter. Polar Capital Holdings Plc grew its position in Bank of America by 10.9% during the first quarter. Polar Capital Holdings Plc now owns 680,490 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $28,050,000 after purchasing an additional 67,101 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Quantamental Technologies LLC purchased a new position in Bank of America during the first quarter valued at approximately $988,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.48% of the company’s stock.

Bank of America Stock Performance

NYSE:BAC traded down $1.11 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $34.16. 1,084,808 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 33,875,656. The stock has a market capitalization of $274.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.75, a P/E/G ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 1.37. Bank of America Co. has a twelve month low of $29.67 and a twelve month high of $50.11. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $33.63 and a 200 day moving average of $36.28. The company has a current ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15.

Bank of America Increases Dividend

Bank of America ( NYSE:BAC Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 18th. The financial services provider reported $0.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.77 by ($0.04). Bank of America had a net margin of 28.89% and a return on equity of 11.51%. The business had revenue of $22.69 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $22.79 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.03 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 5.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts forecast that Bank of America Co. will post 3.2 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 2nd will be issued a $0.22 dividend. This is a positive change from Bank of America’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.21. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 1st. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.58%. Bank of America’s dividend payout ratio is presently 27.50%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

BAC has been the subject of several recent research reports. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of Bank of America from $47.00 to $40.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 12th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on shares of Bank of America from $45.00 to $40.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 19th. Citigroup decreased their target price on shares of Bank of America from $47.00 to $40.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 12th. Societe Generale raised shares of Bank of America from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $37.50 target price for the company in a research report on Monday, July 11th. Finally, Piper Sandler decreased their target price on shares of Bank of America from $51.00 to $47.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 1st. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $46.58.

About Bank of America

Bank of America Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides banking and financial products and services for individual consumers, small and middle-market businesses, institutional investors, large corporations, and governments worldwide. Its Consumer Banking segment offers traditional and money market savings accounts, certificates of deposit and IRAs, noninterest-and interest-bearing checking accounts, and investment accounts and products; and credit and debit cards, residential mortgages, and home equity loans, as well as direct and indirect loans, such as automotive, recreational vehicle, and consumer personal loans.

