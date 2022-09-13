Wealth Architects LLC Has $32.50 Million Stock Holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA)

Wealth Architects LLC lessened its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA – Get Rating) by 4.6% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 676,664 shares of the company’s stock after selling 32,436 shares during the quarter. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF comprises 5.5% of Wealth Architects LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 5th biggest position. Wealth Architects LLC’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF were worth $32,500,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Betterment LLC increased its stake in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 4.0% during the 4th quarter. Betterment LLC now owns 93,972,542 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,798,238,000 after purchasing an additional 3,597,108 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 5.2% in the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 82,038,114 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,940,291,000 after acquiring an additional 4,030,248 shares during the last quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 17.5% in the 1st quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 59,308,812 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,856,637,000 after acquiring an additional 8,842,206 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 2.3% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 33,372,170 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,602,867,000 after buying an additional 741,876 shares in the last quarter. Finally, WealthNavi Inc. boosted its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 2.6% during the first quarter. WealthNavi Inc. now owns 30,793,255 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,479,000,000 after buying an additional 773,641 shares in the last quarter.
Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF Stock Performance
NYSEARCA VEA traded down $1.25 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $40.20. 759,027 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 19,678,689. The business’s 50 day moving average is $41.44 and its 200-day moving average is $43.86. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF has a 1 year low of $38.82 and a 1 year high of $53.28.
